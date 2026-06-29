Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent says mystery email sender may hold key to Savannah's mother's disappearance

Retired FBI special agent Jason Pack believes the anonymous person who has repeatedly emailed TMZ about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie could hold crucial information for investigators, regardless of who they claim to be. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities have not publicly named a suspect in the case. (X/@CriminalNetworX)

Pack's comments came after TMZ reported that it had received a new letter from somebody who had previously contacted the outlet.

The latest message allegedly claimed the sender possessed video showing the person who abducted Nancy and footage from the day she reportedly died. TMZ said it forwarded the email to the FBI. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the claims or announced any breakthrough.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home during the early hours of February 1. Authorities believe she was abducted overnight. The case remains unsolved despite months of searches and appeals for public assistance.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: What does new ransom note say? FBI notified after new email

Ex-FBI agent urges anonymous sender to contact investigators Speaking exclusively to Parade, retired FBI agent Jason Pack said the sender's identity is less important than the information they may possess.

"What matters more is that whoever sent those emails knows something," Pack said. He added that TMZ had done the right thing by encouraging the sender to contact the FBI or Pima County investigators directly. Pack said, “Tips can be left anonymously.”

Pack urged the individual not to let fear prevent them from speaking with investigators. "The reward is real," he said. "Whatever fear is keeping that person quiet isn't worth it. Not with a family still waiting for answers."

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni's works in focus as ransom note claims Savannah's mom ‘buried with nature’

Pack praises Savannah Guthrie Pack also praised Savannah Guthrie for keeping attention on her mother's disappearance while continuing her broadcasting duties.

"Savannah has handled an unimaginable situation with grace and professionalism," Pack said. He added that she has continued asking for public help while keeping her mother's name in the public conversation.

Pack said, “She has shown up for work, kept her mother’s name in the public conversation, and never stopped asking for help. That family deserves answers, and they deserve peace.”

TMZ offered to pay ransom TMZ founder Harvey Levin has also revealed that the outlet was prepared to pay a 1 Bitcoin ransom after the anonymous source claimed to possess evidence about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Levin said TMZ immediately informed the FBI and offered to facilitate the payment if investigators approved. However, he claimed federal agents later asked the outlet to "stand down," saying they were making progress in identifying the email sender.

The FBI has not publicly responded to Levin's claims.