Nancy Guthrie update: Haunting past resurfaces as new barriers placed outside missing mom's residence

More than 100 days after Nancy Guthrie went missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, new physical barriers and signs have been put up outside the property. The 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie was allegedly taken by a masked man in the early hours of February 1, 2026.

Property security increased as public attention grows

New chains, signs and barriers have been added outside Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson property. (AP)

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Ever since news of Nancy's disappearance broke, the case drew massive public attention. Many people have been visiting the neighborhood to see the house, creating issues for nearby residents and leading to a stronger police presence in the area. According to the New York Post, one driver was even arrested after allegedly driving past the home nearly 100 times while carrying a photo of the missing woman.

Back in February, as per Men's Journal, AZCentral reported that a security system, "no trespassing" signs, and warnings about the legal consequences of trespassing had already been installed at the property.

Now, a few months later, new measures have been added. Footage shared on X on May 18 by the account @GermanDaphne showed two short poles erected on either side of the driveway entrance, with a chain hanging between them to block access. A single pylon was also placed in the driveway and a sign hanging from the chain read "Private Property No Trespassing." Photos of the new setup were also posted by the account @imadriienne.

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{{^usCountry}} The following day, footage uploaded by @JLRINVESTIGATES showed both entrances to the Guthrie driveway had the same setup, poles, chain, pylon, and sign which made it clear that the entire property has been secured on both access points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The following day, footage uploaded by @JLRINVESTIGATES showed both entrances to the Guthrie driveway had the same setup, poles, chain, pylon, and sign which made it clear that the entire property has been secured on both access points. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos gets good news amid bombshell allegations, gives Savannah hope

Nancy case reopens old wounds

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As the search for Nancy enters its fourth month, the case has brought back painful memories for some residents of the Catalina Foothills, according to KVOA News 4 Tucson. The neighborhood was previously shaken by a series of crimes in the 1980s, when the Pima County Sheriff's Department was tracking a suspect they called "The Prime Time Rapist." The suspect was linked to more than 30 home invasions and targeted over 90 victims between 1983 and 1986, with some of those crimes taking place in the very same Catalina Foothills area.

Former Pima County Sheriff Robbie Mayer, who eventually cracked that case, spoke to KVOA about the lasting impact it had on the community. "It changed people's lifestyle because children were afraid to sleep in their own bedroom," he said. “We ended up with over 4,000 leads… but he terrorized the community. Tucson became fortress Tucson.” Mayer tracked down a drug dealer connected to the suspect, which led investigators to Brian Larriva who died by suicide before he could be arrested.

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Many residents are reluctant to revisit that era, especially as the Guthrie case puts the neighborhood in the spotlight again. “We're getting attention for something bad again,” one neighbor told KVOA. Still, she remained hopeful about the community's resilience: “We get closer with each tragedy. We are a close-knit community. Nothing or no case will ever change that.”

So far there is no breakthrough in the Nancy Guthrie case and the investigation is still ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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