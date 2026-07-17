Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Tommaso Cioni's photo with ‘another woman’

A self-styled investigator shared a photo of Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, as the search for the 84-year-old continues. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, has shared many such photos of Cioni asking where Nancy Guthrie is.

Tommaso Cioni dropped Nancy Guthrie home after she had dinner with Annie Guthrie, the night before the 84-year-old was reported missing. (X/@mspistolicious)

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The mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and it has been over five months now, as she remains to be found. In the meantime, part of the people closely following this case turned their attention to Cioni and his wife, Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie.

This comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Cioni might be considered as a suspect in the case. Though the lead investigating body, the Pima County Sheriff's Office, made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects, public speculation around the two has continued. It mainly comes from the fact that Nancy had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Cioni is believed to have dropped her home after. This would make the married couple, who reportedly live close to her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, among the last people to see Nancy before she was reported missing.

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Leaning into this public interest, JLR, shared alleged photos of Cioni, a few days back. One of them showed Cioni with ‘another woman’, as the self-styled investigator noted. Here's all you need to know about Tommaso Cioni's photos.

Tommaso Cioni's photo with ‘another woman’ surfaces online

JLR shared two photos of Cioni a few days back. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these photos.

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“Tommaso Cioni sitting at a table close with another woman that doesn't look like Annie. They have a heart shaped mat, empty wine bottle & a candle with them. Where's his other hand? Where's Nancy Guthrie?,” he wrote. The photo showed Cioni seated next to a woman whose face was blurred.

They appeared to be seated at a table with a wine bottle, and one person commented on the photo that the woman was likely a colleague from Cioni's school.

JLR shared another photo as well, where Cioni could be seen demonstrating CPR on a dummy.

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“Tommaso Cioni doing CPR on a dummy. He's the last known person to be with Nancy Guthrie before she vanished. Where's Nancy?,” JLR wrote.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie will be taking a break from the TODAY show as she heads to Manchester, United Kingdom to film the new Wordle game show for NBC. Many online have criticized her decision to go abroad while the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, but Savannah has pled for her mother's return throughout, even taking a long break from work to remain in Arizona. It was only months after the search didn't yield results that she returned to her life in New York, then too, using her platform on NBC to seek help finding the octogenarian.

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