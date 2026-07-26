Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ raises questions about kidnapping after another old woman found dead in Pima County

A self-styled investigator raised questions about the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case after Cindy Kreider, a 65-year-old, was found dead in her Pima County home. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, turned attention to the ongoing search for the 84-year-old Guthrie, while speaking of the ‘suspicious death’ of Kreider, who lived miles away.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. (REUTERS)

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Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. Given that both Guthrie and Kreider's homes are in Pima County, JLR drew the link via a X post.

What ‘investigator’ said on Nancy Guthrie and Cindy Kreider

JLR shared a post noting “65-year-old Cindy Kreider found DEAD inside her Pima County home. SUSPICIOUS DEATH!”. He added, “Where's Nancy Guthrie?”.

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{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff's Department – the same law enforcement body investigating the Nancy Guthrie case – found Kreider dead in her home on July 24. They were responding to an address near Rancho Del Lago in the Vail area a little before 5pm, at the request of the Rincon Valley Fire District. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff's Department – the same law enforcement body investigating the Nancy Guthrie case – found Kreider dead in her home on July 24. They were responding to an address near Rancho Del Lago in the Vail area a little before 5pm, at the request of the Rincon Valley Fire District. {{/usCountry}}

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PCSD deputies observed that Kreider had suffered trauma, which they found to be ‘concerning’, when coupled with the other evidence investigators found at the scene, as per reports. The exact cause of Kreider's death has not yet been determined by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner and the case remains ongoing.

Arrest made in Cindy Kreider's case

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A quick arrest has been made in the Kreider case, in the meanwhile. Andre Tyrone Tillmon, the victim's son, has been taken into custody as of Friday afternoon, and faces a first-degree murder charge.

He reportedly lived at the same residence as Kreider. As per reports, investigators said that the evidence they'd gathered pointed to Tillmon being a suspect in his mother's death. After he's processed, Tillmon will be booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Notably, no visible link has been found indicating Tillmon has anything to do with Nancy Guthrie's case. However, the fact that Kreider's death took place so close to where Guthrie was kidnapped from, drew several reactions from those online.

“This is so sad, first Nancy goes missing and then the lady 30 miles away from Nancy's gets sexually assaulted around the same time of morning as Nancy and now this poor lady. Pima County needs to get it together,” one wrote on X.

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Another added 'What in the world is going on with Pima County Arizona? There are so many bad things that happened in Arizona. I cannot believe it." Yet another suggested “omg.....ladies over 60, please leave Pima County for your own safety.”