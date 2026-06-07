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Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares ‘morbid’ detail about Tommaso Cioni amid kidnapping case

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found and while the search for the 84-year-old continues, a self-styled investigator shared an old album art of Tommaso Cioni. 

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 06:38 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Now, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, a self-styled investigator, has brought up more alleged details about son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

A self-styled investigator shared an alleged album cover of Tommaso Cioni's band amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

JLR has been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case from on-ground in Tucson for some time now. Authorities believe the octogenarian was taken from her home either during the early hours of February 1 or the night before. However, it has been over three months and the authorities are yet to publicly name any suspects in the case.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni now a culinary consultant? ‘Investigator’ focuses on son-in-law amid kidnapping case

Amid this, public speculations and scrutiny have been surrounding Tommaso, and his wife, Annie Guthrie. Notably, Nancy had dinner with her daughter, Annie, the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making him and his wife among the last people to see Nancy before she went missing. To be sure, despite the many speculations surrounding the two, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department is lead on the investigation, has cleared all Guthrie family members from being considered as suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, one individual exclaimed “Thats just morbid!”.

Many others let their thoughts be known, commenting things like ‘gross’ and ‘sick minded.’

While speculations have been rife, Savannah has gone to bat for Annie and Tommaso. She'd said sometime back that Annie and Tommaso loved Nancy Guthrie very much and would never hurt her.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares ‘morbid’ detail about Tommaso Cioni amid kidnapping case
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