Nancy Guthrie update: Major follow-up on 'missing' Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie amid 'investigator's' hiding claims

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1, 2026. Her case is once again drawing online attention after a self-described investigator on X, JLR Investigates claimed to have received a new tip about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni.

A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had a home survey done the day before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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The latest claim, shared by JLR Investigates, alleged that Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie were seen at a convenience store in Mount Airy, North Carolina, last weekend. Cioni and Annie were reportedly among the last people known to have been with Nancy before she vanished.

The development follows earlier claims by the same investigator that Cioni had “left town” and was no longer in Arizona. Those assertions also remained unverified.

Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly said that members of the Guthrie family cooperated with investigators and were cleared during the investigation.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Did Tommaso Cioni flee Arizona amid probe? Shocking claims emerge

Unverified claims from tipster

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{{^usCountry}} According to screenshots and posts circulated by JLR Investigates, a person contacted the investigator claiming to have recognised Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie at a convenience store in Mount Airy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to screenshots and posts circulated by JLR Investigates, a person contacted the investigator claiming to have recognised Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie at a convenience store in Mount Airy. {{/usCountry}}

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The tipster also alleged Annie Guthrie had changed her appearance by cutting her hair into a pixie style and dyeing it bright red, although the investigator suggested it could have been a wig. The individual also claimed Tommaso Cioni “looked the same as his pictures.”

None of those allegations have been independently verified, and there is no confirmation from the authorities.

Sheriff Nanos has previously emphasised that investigators interviewed family members and that they cooperated throughout the investigation. He has publicly stated they were not considered suspects.

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Online speculation continues despite authorities’ statements

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Catalina Foothills residence near Tucson on February 1, 2026. The disappearance remains unsolved, and no arrests have been announced. Officials have not identified any suspects.

Since then, online investigators have increasingly focused on Tommaso Cioni after JLR Investigates shared claims about his whereabouts and highlighted his former music group, Early Black. The investigator questioned lyrics from one of the band’s songs and suggested they were significant to the case. Those claims have not been supported by authorities.

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The investigator’s livestreams have generated thousands of comments, with social media users offering theories about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

One X user wrote, “Their behavior defies any natural human response in this situation of innocence in my opinion. And changing your appearance, imo, is a drastic sign of guilt. It can't be ignored. Unbelievable.”

After the recent follow-up, another X user doubted the authorities in case and wrote, “I don’t understand how they can say the family has been cleared when Nancy is still missing! No one should be cleared until she is found!”