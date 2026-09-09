Nancy Guthrie update: Man wearing ‘same style gloves’ as kidnapping suspect wanted for breaking in; sparks copycat fears

A YouTuber claimed that the man wanted by the Yuma Police Department appeared to have the ‘same style gloves’ as the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona (via REUTERS)

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“Yuma Arizona Police looking for man in break in with same style gloves as the perp in the Nancy Guthrie case,” 857Tucson shared. Notably, the footage of the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case showed the individual wearing heavy-duty, thick black gloves.

The person was wearing a mask and carrying a backpack which is sold exclusively at Walmart. This is all the information on the suspect that has been released to the public since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

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It has been seven months since and authorities have not released any more details about the suspect or the possible whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie. Amid this, the YouTuber flagged the possible similarity in the gloves worn by a suspect wanted in Yuma.

What to know about the Yuma suspect?

The Yuma Police Department issued a statement saying “Detectives from the Yuma Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male subject pictured below. Between the dates of 08/23/2026 and 08/24/2026 from the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 3:40 a.m. the subject unlawfully and forcefully entered a business through a glass door causing approximately $1,000.00 in damages.”

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They also attached a photo of the suspect.

Notably, the individual was seen wearing red gloves in the photos. Yuma is about 240 miles from where Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken.

Despite the YouTuber's claims, there is nothing concrete tying the two cases together. Authorities have not commented on the claim that the wanted individual might have been wearing the ‘same style gloves’ as the Nancy Guthrie suspect. Further, while the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case appeared to be wearing black gloves, the individual in the photo is wearing red ones.

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However, the claims of the ‘same style gloves’ drew reactions online.

Reactions to ‘same style gloves’ claim

Several people reacted to the YouTuber's claim of the man wanted in Yuma wearing the 'same style gloves' as the Nancy Guthrie suspect. It also led to copycat fears among some.

“Copy cats are creeping through the nights in Tucson,” one wrote. Another added “This is interesting”. However, not everyone was convinced, with one person remarking “Those aren't the same gloves and they don't say it either,” and another agreeingly saying “Those don’t look like the same gloves”.

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