Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Porch Guy’ to be identified soon? Ex-FBI flags one key detail about kidnapping suspect's glove

A big break might be coming in the Nancy Guthrie case as a former FBI agent has indicated a way in which ‘Porch Guy’ could be identified. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. (X/@loutch28)

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It has been over seven months and no suspect has been publicly named in the case. The closest people know of a suspect is the masked man seen on Guthrie's porch the night she was taken. The video was captured on her doorbell camera and the internet dubbed the individual ‘Porch Guy’. There's been a lot of speculations as to who might be behind the mask.

Most recently, public focus turned to Luke Daley, a person who'd been arrested in the days after Guthrie's disappearance. Daley has been charged now, as per reports, though authorities have not said anything about him being possibly connected to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent claims she got ransom note too; flags two disturbing details and urges action

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{{^usCountry}} Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has found a possible way ‘Porch Guy’ could finally be identified. What ex-FBI agent said about ‘Porch Guy’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has found a possible way ‘Porch Guy’ could finally be identified. What ex-FBI agent said about ‘Porch Guy’ {{/usCountry}}

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Coffindaffer shared a close-up of the Guthrie suspect's glove. “Do you see the hole in his glove?,” she wrote. The still photo shared by the former FBI agent appeared to show a hole in the glove.

Notably, the suspect was masked, wearing gloves and carrying a backpack sold exclusively at Walmart. However, no updates came from authorities chasing down the Walmart lead. Now, Coffindaffer's observations have injected fresh hope about the suspect being identified.

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“Perhaps his DNA was recovered. I have some hope,” the ex-FBI agent added. Notably, the FBI is now analyzing the DNA from the Guthrie home.

Coffindaffer's observation sparked reactions online. “Oh Wow! First I’ve seen or heard of hole in glove! Let’s hope and pray they got his DNA! I’m so shocked they haven’t located him. Thought they’d have this wrapped up and solved by now! Maybe he came from Mexico? Wrench attack?,” one wrote. Some said that this 'hole' had been flagged before by those tracking the Nancy Guthrie case. Meanwhile, another added “Did you see Luke Daley was arrested the other day? (On drug charges).”

Luke Daley and ‘Porch Guy’ comparisons

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Daley's charges have brought him into public attention again, with many trying to figure out if he's ‘Porch Guy’. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, a self-styled investigator tracking the case, shared a photo of Daley and the Guthrie suspect.

“I'm not saying Luke Daley is the porch guy, but Luke had a swollen right hand with a giant lump on his middle knuckle in an interview a few weeks after Nancy Guthrie vanished. Porch guy right hand is big with a lump sticking out in the middle,” he wrote, though there's no official confirmation of Daley being involved in the Guthrie case in any way.