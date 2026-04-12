Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah, family could be targeted again; expert weighs in on suspect's motive

More than two months after Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Tucson-area home, an expert has weighed in on the kidnapping suspect's potential motive, suggesting that Savannah and her family could be targeted again. The ‘Today’ show host's 84-year-old motherdisappeared in the early hours of February 1, with troubling signs pointing to violence at the scene. Blood was found on the front porch, and data from her Bluetooth-enabled pacemaker showed it disconnected from her phone around 2:30 AM, suggesting she had been forcibly taken.

Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped on Feb 1(X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

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Expert warns Savannah and family

Former FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit researcher Ann Burgess believes the attack may not have been primarily about Nancy herself. Instead, she suggested the motive could involve retaliation against someone close to her.

“Who in her orbit, let’s call it family, could be friends, would be hurt the most [by her kidnapping]?” Dr Burgess told NewsNation’s ‘Brian Entin Investigates’ on Friday. She further pointed out to the possibility that the abduction was meant to emotionally impact loved ones.

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{{^usCountry}} She added that such a motive would indicate a deeply personal grievance rather than a random crime. “And I think you can answer… It’s a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do. And then if it goes wrong, which obviously it did, I think it doesn’t make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that such a motive would indicate a deeply personal grievance rather than a random crime. “And I think you can answer… It’s a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do. And then if it goes wrong, which obviously it did, I think it doesn’t make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Burgess also indicated that law enforcement likely explored whether Savannah’s public profile could have made her family vulnerable. “I am sure that law enforcement talked with her about that. Has she had any kind of, over the years, it wouldn’t have to be just recent, did she ever get any bad letters, or anything along that line?” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Burgess also indicated that law enforcement likely explored whether Savannah’s public profile could have made her family vulnerable. “I am sure that law enforcement talked with her about that. Has she had any kind of, over the years, it wouldn’t have to be just recent, did she ever get any bad letters, or anything along that line?” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The expert suggested the risk of repeat targeting may be low if the motive was personal and specific. “If it’s what we call a personal cause, in other words, only to that person does it have meaning, so it’s not like you have a serial offender that he’s going to go out and do this to someone else,” she explained.

Read More: Nancy Guthrie update: Bombshell details about kidnapper's link to police emerges; Savannah gets relief

She also raised the possibility that multiple individuals could be involved, which could ultimately help investigators solve the case. “I think there are other small bits of evidence that could be released that people could then have more to be able to, again, hypothesize on or speculate. I think they could let more out,” she said.

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Reflecting on the crime scene itself, Burgess noted signs that the situation may have escalated unexpectedly. “I think something went very wrong inside the house … because you know, there was blood,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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