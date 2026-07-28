Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie issues emotional new plea to her mother's kidnappers: 'Do the right thing'

Savannah Guthrie has posted a new video urging those responsible for her mother Nancy Guthrie's unsolved disappearance to "do the right thing" and tell her family where to find her, nearly six months after she went missing.

Savannah Guthrie's new plea

Savannah Guthrie shares an emotional new plea for information on her mother Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts. (REUTERS)

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In an Instagram video posted on Monday, captioned "Bring her home" with a yellow heart emoji, the Today host made an emotional appeal. “It has been months since our mom was taken from us,” Guthrie said. “Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts," she said.

She added, “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why do some suspect Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped by daughter, Annie? Ex-FBI agent lists top 5 reasons Nancy Guthrie case remains unsolved {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why do some suspect Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped by daughter, Annie? Ex-FBI agent lists top 5 reasons Nancy Guthrie case remains unsolved {{/usCountry}}

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Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, and authorities believe she was abducted.

FBI had released photos of a potential suspect wearing a ski mask and backpack, captured on her front door security camera.

Investigators recovered drops of blood from Guthrie's porch, along with DNA from a glove found two miles from her home. The glove had resembled one worn by a suspect seen in surveillance footage from the night of her disappearance, but it was later found to belong to a restaurant worker and not the abductor.

Investigation is still underway and so far no arrests had been made.

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Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances near missing 84-year-old's home

Savannah has repeatedly pleaded for information

Savannah has continued to use her platform to raise awareness about her mother's disappearance.

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy being found. The FBI has also offered an additional $100,000 reward for information that helps locate Nancy.

In previous plea, Savannah said, “We’re begging for your help, and I’m not going to miss that opportunity. And so please if you’re watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us, it can be anonymous. Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her, ever.”