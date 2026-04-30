Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie's exciting post draws netizens attention: 'Something isn't right here'

Nancy Guthrie update: Law enforcement has provided limited updates regarding the investigation into the suspected abduction of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy Guthrie as her disappearance approaches the three-month milestone.

Savannah Guthrie shares a heartfelt Instagram post meeting NASA Artemis crew while her mother Nancy Guthrie's abduction case remains unresolved.(Savannah Guthrie/Instagram)

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The mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her residence in the Catalina Foothills area, located north of Tucson, on February 1, after failing to arrive at a friend's house to participate in a virtual church service.

Meanwhile, her daughter Savannah shared an exciting post on Instagram as she met NASA Artemis crew.

“Does the heart good to meet real life inspirations… even got to hold Rise! thank you for making us all proud @nasaartemis crew,” she wrote.

Her post drew attention of several people, with one saying, “You are beautiful.”

“AMAZING!!! 🙌,” another wrote, while a third person said, “How awesome. Thinking of you and family every day. 🙏❤️.”

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{{^usCountry}} “We can send people to space, but cannot find an 84 year old woman who has been missing for 89 days? Something isn't right here,” a fourth user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We can send people to space, but cannot find an 84 year old woman who has been missing for 89 days? Something isn't right here,” a fourth user commented. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump meets Artemis crew {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump meets Artemis crew {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, Donald Trump welcomed the team of the historic Artemis II lunar flyby mission at the White House.

The four astronauts – commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen – participated in a celebratory meeting and press conference with the President in the Oval Office.

Earlier this month, the crew set a new distance record, surpassing Apollo 13’s previous mark for the farthest distance traveled from Earth. They achieved a remarkable 252,756 miles (406,771 km), exceeding the 1970 record of 248,655 miles.

The mission concluded off the coast of San Diego on April 10, as the Orion capsule, named Integrity, executed a flawless splashdown in the Pacific Ocean following its 10-day lunar journey.

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“We’re very proud of these people. They have unbelievable courage, unbelievable a lot of other things too,” Trump said at the press conference.

“To get in there, you have to be very smart, have to do a lot of things physically good. So I would have had no trouble making it, I’m physically very, very good. Maybe a little bit of a problem. We’ll have to try it.”

Nancy Guthrie update

Savannah Guthrie's reappearance on "Today" on April 6, while her mother was still unaccounted for, indicated that the inquiry into Nancy's vanishing had reached an impasse.

The fact that the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI had not arrested or even publicly named a suspect in Guthrie's abduction, despite having received tens of thousands of tips, further solidified this impression.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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