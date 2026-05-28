Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah quietly takes big step as Pima County Sheriff faces criticism

More than 100 days have passed since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Tucson, Arizona home in the early hours of February 1. With the official investigation appearing to stall, Savannah has poured around $500,000 of her own money into a private search effort and shows no signs of stopping.

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie in a selfie.(via REUTERS)

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According to The US Sun, a source close to the family said Savannah “has told everyone involved that the search will continue for as long as necessary.” The insider added: “She is not prepared to stop looking for her mother. She feels that depending only on the official investigation is not enough anymore- that's why she's investing so heavily in private investigators and outside specialists.”

The private team she has assembled reportedly includes former federal agents, security experts and specialist investigators, all of whom are “working leads every day,” the source said.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff Chris Nanos leading probe hit with bombshell $25M lawsuit amid scrutiny

Why is Savannah Guthrie turning to private investigators in the search for her mother?

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{{^usCountry}} Savannah's decision to go it alone stems from a growing frustration with how local authorities have handled the case, sources told The US Sun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savannah's decision to go it alone stems from a growing frustration with how local authorities have handled the case, sources told The US Sun. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “She became increasingly disappointed with how communication from authorities changed over time,” one insider said. “What once felt urgent started to feel far more routine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She became increasingly disappointed with how communication from authorities changed over time,” one insider said. “What once felt urgent started to feel far more routine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A breaking point reportedly came when she was told there would no longer be direct contact with the sheriff. “She felt the family was being pushed further away from the center of the investigation,” the source continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A breaking point reportedly came when she was told there would no longer be direct contact with the sheriff. “She felt the family was being pushed further away from the center of the investigation,” the source continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A second insider said the money is not the concern. “Right now, every dollar is worth spending if it helps bring her mother home. By now, the costs have climbed well into the mid-six figures. And remember, Savannah was once willing to pay a ransom, so spending big on the search is nothing new for her.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second insider said the money is not the concern. “Right now, every dollar is worth spending if it helps bring her mother home. By now, the costs have climbed well into the mid-six figures. And remember, Savannah was once willing to pay a ransom, so spending big on the search is nothing new for her.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: New pajamas discovered near her Tucson home could be major breakthrough

Lawsuit against Sheriff Nanos and rising scrutiny

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation, is facing a $25 million federal lawsuit filed by inmate Steven Kenneth Fox, according to Newsweek.

Fox alleges a jail officer wrongly accused him of stealing inmates’ login details, calls and visitor information, saying it “put me in a position where I have to fight for my life in the morning, giving me a serious threat to safety.” He also claims he was later attacked and left “in pain for weeks,” according to Newsweek.

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The case adds to criticism over Nanos’ past record and handling of department issues, with claims he resigned in lieu of termination in 1982 earlier than stated on his resume. His office called the discrepancies “administrative in nature.”

Efforts to remove him failed, though officials referred possible perjury concerns to the Arizona attorney general. The Pima County Deputy’s Organization has also called for his resignation in March.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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