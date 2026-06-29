Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence on TMZ ransom notes, weighs in on FBI probe; ‘It’s a shame’

The sheriff of Arizona, responsible for locating Nancy Guthrie, has disregarded a recent letter sent to TMZ by an individual asserting possession of a video featuring the missing 84-year-old, amidst renewed scrutiny regarding his management of the case.

Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County downplays a recent ransom note regarding missing Nancy Guthrie, attributing it to false claims (REUTERS)

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was questioned about the alleged new ransom note, which claims that two individuals were involved in Guthrie's abduction and that a video stored on a phone in a secure location depicts the ‘main’ kidnapper.

Nancy Guthrie update: Chris Nanos opens up about FBI arrests

During an interview on local radio station KVOI AM 1030 on Friday, Nanos said, “I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes. It’s a shame that that happens, but I think we’re looking at another one of those today.”

“It is a shame that these types of events occur; people have great interest… that’s good because it helps us, but then it gets really abused,” he added.

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The sheriff further stated that people who submit fraudulent ransom notes, as well as those who make claims for the benefit of the media and their families, disrupt and disturb an entire neighborhood in this instance.

TMZ reported that the note stated Guthrie was taken on “the day that was probably her last,” yet Pima County has maintained that they are still operating under the assumption that Savannah Guthrie, the mother of the "Today" show host, is alive.

Nancy Guthrie ransom notes

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This follows the emergence of new information last week regarding the earlier alleged ransom notes that were sent to the media shortly after Guthrie disappeared from her residence near Tucson, Arizona, in early February.

The initial note, dispatched on February 2, demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for her safe return, while a subsequent note, sent on February 6, claimed that Guthrie had passed away.

Later in February, a series of emails from an individual requesting payment for information about Guthrie's alleged captors were reportedly sent to TMZ.

The latest email received on Friday was from the same individual who had sent the earlier messages, according to the outlet.

The author of the note stated that they would provide the phone password in exchange for one bitcoin.

Sheriff admits two notes could be real

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Sheriff Nanos acknowledged that there are two notes that could potentially be authentic, but he stated that the FBI is in charge of the investigation.

“Those two… that someone believes may or may not have some legitimacy to them, and the FBI is working that,” he stated in the same interview.

“I can’t tell you much more on that, because it would be inappropriate. It is ongoing,” Nanos added.

Nanos is facing significant criticism regarding his management of the Guthrie case, and last month he successfully fended off an attempt to remove him from his role. A meeting held in May by the Pima County Board of Supervisors did not proceed with a motion to vacate the sheriff’s office.

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Nevertheless, the board decided to forward potential perjury claims to the Arizona attorney general following reports in March indicating that Nanos had inaccurately portrayed his professional background on a public resume and during a sworn deposition.