Nancy Guthrie update: Son-in-law Michael Feldman's sweet Mother's Day post for Savannah amid search

More than 100 days have passed Nancy Guthrie disappeared on February 1. As Savannah Guthrie, the Today show host, observes the first Mother's Day since her mother Nancy disappeared, her husband paid a sweet tribute to her.

Frances Breay reacts as she visits a makeshift memorial for Nancy Guthrie in front of the KVOA television station on March 1.(Getty Images via AFP)

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On Sunday, Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie's husband, shared a sweet tribute for Savannah. He made a post with photos of Savannah and her two children, along with a caption, which read: “To the strongest person I know. Surrounding you with love on Mother’s Day. ❤️💔❤️.”

Here's the post:

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{{^usCountry}} Savannah Guthrie was on a hiatus from the Today show for more than two months as the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona and the FBI probed the disappearance of her mother. It was only last month that she returned to host the show again, to much fanfare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savannah Guthrie was on a hiatus from the Today show for more than two months as the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona and the FBI probed the disappearance of her mother. It was only last month that she returned to host the show again, to much fanfare. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Since then, fans have continued to shower love on the 54-year-old as she deals with the distress of her mother's disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Under Fire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since then, fans have continued to shower love on the 54-year-old as she deals with the distress of her mother's disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Under Fire {{/usCountry}}

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More than three months since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the two investigating authorities, have not been able to make any major headway. Amid that, the Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, is facing massive criticism from local authorities.

On Sunday, CBS News reported that the two Pima County supervisors are planning to move against the sheriff, forcing him to step down from his post. However, the push to remove him is not related to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Also read: ‘Nancy Guthrie may soon be found’: Sheriff Nanos gives Savannah, family positive news amid panic

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Per CBS, it concerns allegations that Sheriff Nanos perjured himself in a deposition in a separate lawsuit. They allege that Chris Nanos lied about his suspension while he was a police officer in El Paso, Texas. The report noted citing El Paso Police Department records that Nanos was suspended several times over allegations of using “unnecessary violence” on the job.

Dr. Matt Heinz of the Pima County Board of Supervisors claimed that Nanos has "lost the confidence of the community." He said: "He has embarrassed himself. And it’s time for him to go.”

Nanos' attorneys, however, has denied the allegations. They said in a statement: “Sheriff Nanos did not understand the question related to discipline with a different agency not governed by the Arizona Peace Officer’s Bill of Rights. In reviewing the transcript shortly after his deposition, Sheriff Nanos spotted the misunderstanding and promptly notified his attorney.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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