Nancy Guthrie: Tommaso Cioni not teaching anymore? Mystery over Annie, husband's whereabouts deepens; ex-FBI weighs in

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues, but recently, there's been interest in daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni's whereabouts. This came after self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches claimed that a neighbor of theirs had said the duo had not been seen for over a week, and their vehicle had not been spotted either.

A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had a home survey done the day before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has claimed that Tommaso Cioni's name is not listed as a teacher at BASIS Oro Valley school. “Some have reported that Annie & Tommaso have not been seen. I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tommaso teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher…,” the former FBI agent wrote on X. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Annie and Tommaso have been at the center of public scrutiny since the 84-year-old went missing. Authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before February 1. Guthrie reportedly had dinner with Annie that night and Tommaso then dropped her home. This would make the two among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Interest in Tommaso began when former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that he might be a suspect in the case. However, this was quickly quashed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case. However, interest in Annie and Tommaso has continued given that they live close to Guthrie's house and there was a delay on law enforcement's part in returning their vehicle, which had been seized to collect potential evidence. Amid the speculations surrounding the two, Annie's sister, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, offered complete support, saying that they both loved Guthrie very much. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case. However, interest in Annie and Tommaso has continued given that they live close to Guthrie's house and there was a delay on law enforcement's part in returning their vehicle, which had been seized to collect potential evidence. Amid the speculations surrounding the two, Annie's sister, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, offered complete support, saying that they both loved Guthrie very much. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Pima County Sheriff's Department official, Sgt. Aaron Cross recently cast doubt on the Guthrie family's version of events, when speaking to NewsNation's Brian Entin. While the journalist noted that the Guthrie family had pushed for the case to be treated as more than a walk away, Cross said they were ‘insistent’ at the start that Guthrie had just wandered off. Amid this, one person noted that Savannah had told NBC colleague Hoda Kotb that Annie and Tommaso had said Guthrie could not have wandered off. This put the couple's statements into focus amid existing interest in the duo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Pima County Sheriff's Department official, Sgt. Aaron Cross recently cast doubt on the Guthrie family's version of events, when speaking to NewsNation's Brian Entin. While the journalist noted that the Guthrie family had pushed for the case to be treated as more than a walk away, Cross said they were ‘insistent’ at the start that Guthrie had just wandered off. Amid this, one person noted that Savannah had told NBC colleague Hoda Kotb that Annie and Tommaso had said Guthrie could not have wandered off. This put the couple's statements into focus amid existing interest in the duo. {{/usCountry}}

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Now, there's no update on where Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni might be, but former FBI agent Coffindaffer weighed in on the situation, sharing expert insights.

What former FBI agent said about Annie, Tommaso

Coffindaffer speculated that Tommaso might have taken a leave or perhaps the school was ‘concerned’ about listing his name, due to speculations surrounding him.

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“I do not see his name listed as a teacher but perhaps he has taken leave or perhaps the school is concerned about listing his name since millions remain convinced he abducted his mother-in-law of 20 years,” she wrote.

“Either way, this action indicates damage to Tomasso. If anyone else finds him listed for the current school year, please LMK,” the former FBI agent added.

Speaking of possible reasons for laying low, Coffindaffer said “Obvious concern over ridicule I believe, but also perhaps this: Defamation suits: In most states, including Arizona, one has to prove that a falsehood was made, such as being accused of a crime, and that the person(s) suffered damage.”

She listed the possible damages Annie and Tommaso faced due to the constant public speculation. “Reputation, Public ridicule and accusations, not that they killed a stranger, but worse, that they abducted/killed their mother, Have their jobs been affected? His name being off the list of teachers could be an indication,” she wrote.

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Coffindaffer added that Annie was listed as a poetry teacher at the University of Arizona and noted that their son must be going through a tough time as well, due to all the noise around his parents. “The bottom line is the entirety of how they have been damaged will be considered if a suit is lodged against those indicating they are responsible for what happened to Nancy, if as LE has said, they had nothing to do with the crime. As I see it, their low profile, lack of band appearances, possible affects on work income, and what their child may be going through would all be part of such a suit in terms of damages,” Coffindaffer added.

“Is Annie & Tommaso laying low actually a beacon as to how damaged they are and an indication of their plans to come?,” the ex-FBI agent questioned.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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