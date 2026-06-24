Nancy Guthrie update: Trump reacts as chilling ransom note claims 84-year-old is dead, ‘Gone through hell’

As disturbing new details emerge in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, President Trump has voiced support for the family, saying they have been through a lot. Trump's remarks came after reports revealed that a ransom note believed to have been sent by Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers claimed the 84-year-old had died.

Trump reacts to Nancy Guthrie ransom note news

President Trump says he hopes investigators find Nancy Guthrie. (Reuters, AFP)

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President Trump said he hopes law enforcement finds Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, noting the NBC News anchor and her family have been through “hell”.

"I hope they find her," he told reporters after he landed in Pennsylvania for a speech. "That family has gone through hell. I hope they find her," per the New York Post.

Trump's comments came after new reports revealed that a ransom note believed to be sent by Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers claimed she had died. The president has been sympathetic to the Guthrie family from the start and reached out to the NBC News star shortly after her mother disappeared in February to offer his support and the resources of the federal government.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump told the New York Post in February that the kidnappers would face “very, very severe - the most severe” federal consequences if Nancy Guthrie was found dead. He indicated they could receive the death penalty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump told the New York Post in February that the kidnappers would face “very, very severe - the most severe” federal consequences if Nancy Guthrie was found dead. He indicated they could receive the death penalty. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent drops bombshell, says FBI is '75% close' to arresting 'porch guy'

What the ransom notes revealed

New details emerged Tuesday about a pair of notes sent to the Guthrie family shortly after Nancy disappeared on February 1st. The first reportedly claimed that Guthrie was safe but the second said Guthrie, who had a heart condition had died and been buried in nature, as per reports.

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The first note demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for her release, while the second claimed that she had died, as per BBC. The second note also reportedly said that her death was not intentional and included an apology to the family.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Was she taken because of Savannah? New theory emerges as search expands

Savannah Guthrie breaks down

Savannah Guthrie broke down in tears live on the Today Show on Tuesday morning following reports on the ransom notes.

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“I don't have any comment on this story and I'm not involved in our coverage, but I can't pretend I'm not here,” she said. “We are in agony and we cannot be at peace. No matter how much I try to come out here everyday and smile and find that joy and I will, I promise I will… this is the moment to tell you we need your help, we're begging for your help and I'm not going to miss that opportunity,” per the New York Post.

Nancy disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1 and since, there has been no breakthrough in the case. She remains missing with no known suspects or leads from investigators nearly five months after the vanishing.