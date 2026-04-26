Nancy Guthrie update: TV crew's access flagged; emails raise transparency questions on Sheriff Chris Nanos

Newly surfaced emails reveal that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department worked closely with a reality television crew. According to Fox News Digital, authorities granted behind-the-scenes access to deputies, operations, and footage months before the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie.

Emails reveal Pima County Sheriff’s Department collaborated with a reality TV crew, granting access to operations before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga(REUTERS)

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The emails span more than 220 pages and were exchanged between the department officials and producers of the A&E show Desert Law. Fox News reported that the emails detail extensive cooperation, including ride-alongs, access to body camera footage, and coordination on filming logistics.

Desert Law is the Pima County Sheriff's Department's (PCSD) own reality TV that follows the ‘high-intensity work’ of the PCSD.

Given that the investigation into Guthrie's disappearance, which was reported on February 1, 2026, from her Tucson home, is still underway, the disclosures have sparked new concerns about agency objectives and internal procedures.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Why hasn't anyone turned in Porch Guy? Expert weighs in

Emails reveal behind-the-scenes media access

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{{^usCountry}} According to the emails, producers from Twenty Twenty Productions sought extensive material for the series, including arrest footage, bodycam video, and access to deputies during active duty. In one June 2025 exchange, a producer requested contacts for multiple unit leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the emails, producers from Twenty Twenty Productions sought extensive material for the series, including arrest footage, bodycam video, and access to deputies during active duty. In one June 2025 exchange, a producer requested contacts for multiple unit leaders. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first episode of the show premiered on January 1, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first episode of the show premiered on January 1, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In one instance, the TV crew flagged an altercation where a deputy began recording only after a confrontation had already taken place {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one instance, the TV crew flagged an altercation where a deputy began recording only after a confrontation had already taken place {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Show Producer Tom Olney frequently expressed dissatisfaction with the length of time it takes to obtain bodycam footage and offered to talk about strategies to prioritize and speed up the process in order to fulfill program deadlines. He occasionally requested that his more recent requests be replaced before his earlier ones; at least once, officials complied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Show Producer Tom Olney frequently expressed dissatisfaction with the length of time it takes to obtain bodycam footage and offered to talk about strategies to prioritize and speed up the process in order to fulfill program deadlines. He occasionally requested that his more recent requests be replaced before his earlier ones; at least once, officials complied. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, Robert Koumal, the captain in charge of the sheriff's records administration and community services division at PCSD, sent out a message urging deputies to get in touch with the show producers “if any incidents occur.”

The collaboration was complimented by Olney, who wrote, "Thank you as ever for all your continued support, it's amazing and absolutely the best I've ever received from any law enforcement department!"

Read more: Nancy Guthrie case: Pima County Sheriff's ‘troubling’ statement raises concerns

No overlap with the Nancy Guthrie case

The emails were sent between July and December of 2025, long before Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped. Nancy is believed to have been kidnapped in the early hours of February 1, 2026.

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PCSD remains the lead investigative agency, working alongside federal partners as the search continues. As of the latest updates, Guthrie’s whereabouts remain unknown.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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