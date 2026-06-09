Nancy Guthrie update: What did Savannah Guthrie say about her mom? Today anchor breaks down; 'I cry every morning'

NBC's Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie became emotional during a candid on-air conversation with Jenna Bush Hager on June 8. She revealed the toll that her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance continues to take on her family nearly four months after the 84-year-old vanished from her Arizona home.

Guthrie admitted that returning to work after two months away from the show was one of the most difficult decisions she had ever made. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

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During the fourth hour of Today, Guthrie admitted that returning to work after two months away from the show was one of the most difficult decisions she had ever made.

“I’ve been trying so hard to hold it together,” Guthrie said through tears. “I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home.”

Her comments come as investigators continue to look for answers in the high-profile missing-person case, which has sparked national interest.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Disturbing ‘handyman’ theory, body buried in desert claims surface amid probe

What did Savannah Guthrie say about her missing mother?

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{{^usCountry}} During the discussion with Bush Hager, Guthrie explained that returning to television provides a sense of purpose and normalcy, but the pain of not knowing what happened to her mother remains constant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the discussion with Bush Hager, Guthrie explained that returning to television provides a sense of purpose and normalcy, but the pain of not knowing what happened to her mother remains constant. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I know maybe people wonder, ‘What’s going on? How is she able to do that job? Is she not thinking about it? Did she forget?’ No. Never,” Guthrie said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I know maybe people wonder, ‘What’s going on? How is she able to do that job? Is she not thinking about it? Did she forget?’ No. Never,” Guthrie said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The veteran journalist said she chose to return because her colleagues have become like family and the job gives “a little respite.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The veteran journalist said she chose to return because her colleagues have become like family and the job gives “a little respite.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said, "I don't think if I had any other kind of job, I would have even tried to come back, but I just felt like, 'Well, what else should I do?'" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, "I don't think if I had any other kind of job, I would have even tried to come back, but I just felt like, 'Well, what else should I do?'" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She believes her mother would have encouraged her to continue moving forward. “My mom would have said the same, like, ‘Honey, just keep going, just keep going.’ And so I am,” Guthrie told Bush Hager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She believes her mother would have encouraged her to continue moving forward. “My mom would have said the same, like, ‘Honey, just keep going, just keep going.’ And so I am,” Guthrie told Bush Hager. {{/usCountry}}

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Bush Hager praised her longtime colleague’s resilience and assured her of continued support from the Today team.

“We’ll have your back. We’ll be with you forever with this,” Bush Hager said during the emotional exchange.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert reveals which mistake could lead to arrest, ‘if they did a reverse…’

“My joy will be my protest”

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Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 from Arizona. Authorities have previously stated that investigators believe the 84-year-old was taken from her residence against her will.

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery. Investigators have continued pursuing leads, conducting searches and interviewing potential witnesses as the case remains unsolved.

Savannah initially stepped away from Today following her mother's disappearance before making an emotional return to the program on April 6.

“Well, here we go. Ready or not, let’s do the news,” she told viewers during her first broadcast back. She also thanked supporters for the prayers, encouragement and messages received during the family's ordeal.

Savannah discussed her decision during a conversation with former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, “I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real,” Guthrie said at the time. “My joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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