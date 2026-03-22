Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper is 'someone close'; bombshell revelation as new revenge theory comes up

The mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken a new turn, with emerging theories suggesting the possibility of a revenge-driven kidnapping as suggestions that Nancy's kidnapper is someone close to the family emerge. Emerging theories in Nancy Guthrie's case point to a revenge-driven kidnapping by a familiar individual. Ex-detectives suggest personal motives over random acts. (AP)

Recent reports from ex-detectives speculate that the crime could have been personal in nature, possibly linked to past relationships or grievances, rather than a random act.

Nancy, the mother of NBC Today's host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home in Arizona on February 1 under suspicious circumstances. Authorities have confirmed that she was likely abducted from her residence, with signs of a struggle and blood found at the scene.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI focuses on ‘vacant property’, seeks names of…

Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping revenge angle around Savannah Guthrie Harry Trombitas, a former FBI special agent, gave Yahoo! a more plausible explanation: personal motives. He speculated that the motive could potentially be for anger, retaliation of some kind, or a “third purpose that we're just not even aware of.”

Given that kidnappings for ransom have drastically decreased in recent years, Trombitas has argued that financial benefit does not match the difficulty of the issue. "Too much is involved," he remarked.

Savannah's public life has already come under increased scrutiny as a result of Nancy's disappearance. According to previous reports, she has also considered the prospect that her work may have unintentionally put her family in danger.

Moreover, an early speculation from a former FBI agent, James Gagliano, suggested, while talking to Fox News, that such kidnappings are typically for "profit or revenge".

Read more: Nancy Guthrie: Big update on ‘suspicious’ activity reports in her neighborhood

Suspect close to Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie Former state trooper and detective Morgan Wright, who now specializes in cold cases, described Nancy's case as a "targeted abduction." While talking to independent journalist Brian Entin, Wright concluded that Nancy's kidnapper had to be someone close to her.

Wright pointed out that if this were indeed a burglary gone bad, several issues would be raised. He said, “If it was a burglary gone wrong... think, within 16 minutes, remember, your behavior doesn't get better with stress. It degrades with stress.”

He takes the footage of the masked man into consideration and states, “when I look at everything that goes on around it, and I look at how comfortable that person was, how comfortable that were staying in that area from 1:47 until no later than 2:28, that is a lot of time... That guy was on the X for at least 40, if not 47 minutes.”

He further speculates that the kidnapper had “knowledge of the area.” Wright is positive that the kidnapper is a local who knows how to navigate the roads around two in the morning.

However, the Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI has not commented on the theories of revenge kidnapping and has not identified any person of interest or suspect in Nancy's disappearance.