Nathan Allman cause of death: What happened to the Ondo Finance founder? First details

Nathan Allman, the founder of blockchain-based finance platform Ondo Finance, has passed away, the company announced in a social media post Tuesday. In a statement released on social media confirming his “unexpected passing”, Ondo Finance did not disclose the cause of death.

Nathan Allman (L) and the logo of Ondo Finance.(Nathan Allman/ LinkedIn and Ondo Finance on X)

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"It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Nathan Allman, Ondo's founder," the statement read. "Our hearts are with his family and loved ones. Nate’s brilliance, humility, and drive shaped every part of what Ondo is today.

“His belief in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible financial system lives on in everything we build. The impact he had on this industry, and on all of us personally, cannot be overstated.”

Friends And Colleagues Pay Tribute To Nathan Allman

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{{^usCountry}} Friends and colleagues of Nathan Allman paid tribute to his unexpected death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Friends and colleagues of Nathan Allman paid tribute to his unexpected death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Nate was a once-in-a-generation founder and visionary,” Ben Grossman the VP of Marketing at Ondo. “He was absolutely brilliant, with a vision and drive that shaped the industry and everyone around him. He will be enormously missed. Wishing the best for his family, friends, & our colleagues in this difficult time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nate was a once-in-a-generation founder and visionary,” Ben Grossman the VP of Marketing at Ondo. “He was absolutely brilliant, with a vision and drive that shaped the industry and everyone around him. He will be enormously missed. Wishing the best for his family, friends, & our colleagues in this difficult time.” {{/usCountry}}

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"Honored to have called @nathanlallman a friend & partner. One of the most brilliant and loyal people I've ever known. We were just texting, planning to catch up. Devastating to hear. Thinking about his family, the Ondo team, and everyone hurting right now," the founder of founder and General Partner of Chapter One, Jeff Morris Jr, wrote.

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“RIP Nathan,” wrote one. “Deepest condolences to the team and his loved ones. I invested in the project almost from the very beginning and it means a lot to me. The team wont let you down Nathan Allman.”

“RIP Nathan Allman. This guy definitely put a dent in the universe,” added another.

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Who Was Nathan Allman?

Nathan Allman graduated from Brown University with a degree in Economics and Biology. He worked for several years in various finance companies, most recently the Digital Assets division of Goldman Sachs, before he founded Ondo Finance in 2021.

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Ondo Finance specializes in tokenization of real-world assets. The company also works with the US Treasuries to tokenized them into blockchain, called the US Dollar Yield Token.

He was also a partner in a crypto hedge fund called ChainStreet Capital that uses an algorithm to trade in the crypto market.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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