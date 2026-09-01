Nathan Gallagher flees to Australia: 5 things to know as arrest warrant issued for Below Deck Mediterranean star

Nathan Gallagher, a reality television personality, is reported to have left Australia on the day he was scheduled to appear in court regarding domestic violence allegations, reported news.com.au.

Nathan Gallagher, known from Below Deck Mediterranean, reportedly left Australia on the day he was due in court for domestic violence charges. (Instagram)

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Gallagher, a star of Below Deck Mediterranean, was anticipated to attend Burwood Local Court on September 1. However, the Irish celebrity did not show up, leading prosecutors to believe he may have departed the country.

Nathan Gallagher's arrest

Gallagher was taken into custody on December 27 for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old woman at a residential complex on Appleforth Street, Melrose Park, in Sydney on Boxing Day.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a local court determined that the reality television figure suffocated and choked his former partner and Below Deck co-star, Gael Cameron, at their family residence in Australia in December of the last year.

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Nathan Gallagher case: 5 things to know

NSW Police responded to the unit after receiving reports of a purported assault, and there were no indications of severe injuries. According to a police report acquired by news.com.au, Gallagher was transported to Gladesville Police Station and faced charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, choking without consent, and common assault. “Gallagher used one hand to cover the mouth and nose of Ms Cameron,” states a document presented by the police, following Gallagher's conviction for assault resulting in actual bodily harm, choking, and common assault. “Ms Cameron has tried to pull away, however Gallagher persisted and continued to cover her mouth, causing the victim to be unable to breathe at certain times.” He entered a plea of not guilty to all three charges and was granted conditional bail by Burwood Local Court on January 15, pending his court hearing set for today. However, he did not attend the hearing and police prosecutors requested Judge Janine Lacy to convict Gallagher in his absence, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Burwood Local Court has also verified to news.com.au that Gallagher has been found guilty in his absence on all three charges.

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{{^usCountry}} Judge Lacy further issued a warrant for his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Judge Lacy further issued a warrant for his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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