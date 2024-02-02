National Wear Red Day - Why it is celebrated, significance, history and more

Every first Friday of February, National Wear Red Day takes centre stage, urging women to unite in the fight against heart disease. But why wear red? It's a powerful symbol, emphasising the urgency of understanding and addressing heart health in women. Here's your guide to this crucial awareness day. National Wear Red Day raises awareness about heart disease in women.(X)

The silent threat to women's hearts

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. Despite its prevalence, women often face delayed diagnoses, missed symptoms, and unique risk factors. Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, highlights the significance of pregnancy-related factors, signalling increased risk for future heart problems.

Recognising the signs: Not just chest pain

While chest pain is a common heart attack symptom for both men and women, women may experience additional signs such as fatigue, nausea, and shortness of breath. Knowing these differences is crucial for prompt intervention and care.

Take charge of your heart health

Empower yourself with proactive steps to reduce your risk of heart disease:

Healthy eating: Embrace a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while minimizing saturated and trans fats.

Regular exercise: Incorporate brisk walking, jogging, or cycling into your routine to improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Quit smoking: Smoking significantly increases heart disease risk. Quitting can lead to substantial health benefits.

Prioritise sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night, recognizing its role in overall well-being.

Cholesterol control: Adopt a low-salt diet to manage cholesterol levels. Medications can help if needed.

Blood sugar management: Control blood sugar to reduce the risk of diabetes and related cardiovascular issues.

Blood pressure awareness: Monitor blood pressure regularly and adopt a healthy lifestyle to maintain optimal levels.

Checkups and screenings: Your lifeline

Regular checkups with healthcare professionals are vital. Screenings for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes provide early detection. Understand your personal and family history, enabling informed discussions with your healthcare team.

National Wear Red Day serves as a beacon, urging women to prioritize their heart health. By donning red, spreading awareness, and embracing heart-healthy habits, women can take control of their well-being and inspire others to join the fight against heart disease. It's not just a colour; it's a powerful call to action. Wear red, stand strong, and let your heart lead the way.