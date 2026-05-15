NAU bomb threat update: Ardrey Auditorium in Flagstaff, Arizona being evacuated as authorities respond

A bomb threat at the Northern Arizona University (NAU) Flagstaff campus in Arizona prompted an evacuation on Thursday. The threat was in the Ardrey Auditorium area. The campus is at S San Francisco Street.

A view of the NAU campus amid the ongoing bomb threat.(Facebook/Northern Arizona University﻿)

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The campus put out a notification on social media.

“A Bomb Threat has been reported in the area of Ardrey Auditorium. All individuals are advised to evacuate the area immediately. Police are investigating a threat against the facility that is still unconfirmed. Please monitor official communication sources for additional information. Once you have reached a safe location, you might be held in that area by law enforcement until the situation is under control and all witnesses have been identified and questioned. Do not return to the area until given the all-clear by response personnel or via this notification system. Comply with all instructions from police officers and road closures,” the message read.

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{{^usCountry}} Other publications also reported on the ongoing situation. “A bomb threat has been reported in the Ardrey Auditorium area. All individuals are being advised to evacuate the area immediately. School officials say police are investigating and that the threat is unconfirmed,” KAFF News reported, citing a push notification on the NAU SAFE app. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other publications also reported on the ongoing situation. “A bomb threat has been reported in the Ardrey Auditorium area. All individuals are being advised to evacuate the area immediately. School officials say police are investigating and that the threat is unconfirmed,” KAFF News reported, citing a push notification on the NAU SAFE app. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ardrey Auditorium is located near Knoles Drive and Riordan Road on campus. There were two commencement events slated for 3pm, as per ABC15 Arizona. At present, there's no word if these have been canceled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ardrey Auditorium is located near Knoles Drive and Riordan Road on campus. There were two commencement events slated for 3pm, as per ABC15 Arizona. At present, there's no word if these have been canceled. {{/usCountry}}

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The campus has promised to share more updates as and when they become available. Flagstaff Police Department are yet to issue a statement on the matter. Meanwhile, several people reacted to the news of the bomb threat on the NAU campus.

NAU bomb threat: Reactions

Several people reacted with shock at the news of the bomb threat on the NAU campus. “DAMN!! Just opened my phone and a message popped up from NAU that announced there has been a bomb threat near Ardrey Auditorium,” one wrote. Another added “Bomb threat at NAU today… campus currently on lockdown. Even my peaceful little mountain college town is beginning to feel less peaceful.”

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Yet another said “I think NAU Cline library is in a Shelter In Place rn. Babe called a few minutes ago about the police blocking off the streets. Then just saw the news it's a bomb threat next door! I'm just sitting here waiting on Babe to see if they letting anyone in and out of Cline Library cause if not then I'm stuck in here.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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