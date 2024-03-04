 Kristen Welker says Donald Trump 'allegedly' tried to overturn 2020 election - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / NBC News host Kristen Welker blasted for saying Trump 'allegedly' tried to overturn 2020 election: ‘Get a new job'

NBC News host Kristen Welker blasted for saying Trump 'allegedly' tried to overturn 2020 election: ‘Get a new job'

BySumanti Sen
Mar 04, 2024 01:39 PM IST

Kristen Welker discussed on her show Trump’s claims that presidential immunity should protect him from being tried in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) case

NBC News host Kristen Welker is under fire for her latest comments on former president Donald Trump on Sunday, March 3. The Meet the Press host discussed on her show Trump’s claims that presidential immunity should protect him from being tried in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) case.

NBC News host Kristen Welker is under fire for her latest comments on former president Donald Trump on Sunday, March 3 (kristen.welker/Instagram, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
NBC News host Kristen Welker is under fire for her latest comments on former president Donald Trump on Sunday, March 3 (kristen.welker/Instagram, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Last year, Trump was charged by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights in connection to the investigation, in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On her show, Welker noted that the former president claimed he is "immune from criminal prosecution for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election." Since then, she has been blasted on social media for using the term “allegedly.”

An X user posted the video of Welker’s remarks, captioning it, “Kristen Welker says that Trump "allegedly" tried to overturn the 2020 election. No, he really tried to do that. We lived through it!”

‘Get a new job’

Many took to the comment section, with one user saying, “ALLEGEDLY?!! He admits it and we know it’s true. Good lord, Welker. Get a new job”. “I know right? What is the protocol here? "Become anchor, lose integrity" ?” one user wrote, while another said, “Allegedly? This is unwatchable.” “This is collaborator-level propaganda. This is way beyond neutrality theater,” one wrote.

“If you didn’t think Kristen Welker could get any more pathetic…she did. She’s worst than Chuck Todd. Meet the Press is unwatchable,” one user said. “Lordy, if trump's not annoying me first thing on a Sunday morning, Welker is. Can we ever get a break?” one wrote, while another user said, “What the hell is wrong with her? We watched him try and overturn an election. There is no allegedly about it. What an embarrassment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On