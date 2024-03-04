NBC News host Kristen Welker blasted for saying Trump 'allegedly' tried to overturn 2020 election: ‘Get a new job'

NBC News host Kristen Welker is under fire for her latest comments on former president Donald Trump on Sunday, March 3. The Meet the Press host discussed on her show Trump’s claims that presidential immunity should protect him from being tried in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) case. NBC News host Kristen Welker is under fire for her latest comments on former president Donald Trump on Sunday, March 3 (kristen.welker/Instagram, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Last year, Trump was charged by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights in connection to the investigation, in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

On her show, Welker noted that the former president claimed he is "immune from criminal prosecution for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election." Since then, she has been blasted on social media for using the term “allegedly.”

An X user posted the video of Welker’s remarks, captioning it, “Kristen Welker says that Trump "allegedly" tried to overturn the 2020 election. No, he really tried to do that. We lived through it!”

‘Get a new job’

Many took to the comment section, with one user saying, “ALLEGEDLY?!! He admits it and we know it’s true. Good lord, Welker. Get a new job”. “I know right? What is the protocol here? "Become anchor, lose integrity" ?” one user wrote, while another said, “Allegedly? This is unwatchable.” “This is collaborator-level propaganda. This is way beyond neutrality theater,” one wrote.

“If you didn’t think Kristen Welker could get any more pathetic…she did. She’s worst than Chuck Todd. Meet the Press is unwatchable,” one user said. “Lordy, if trump's not annoying me first thing on a Sunday morning, Welker is. Can we ever get a break?” one wrote, while another user said, “What the hell is wrong with her? We watched him try and overturn an election. There is no allegedly about it. What an embarrassment.”