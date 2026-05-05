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Nepal: Top court seeks details of squatters' settlement demolition from govt

Nepal: Top court seeks details of squatters' settlement demolition from govt

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:59 pm IST
PTI |
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Kathmandu, Nepal's Supreme Court has ordered the government to submit the details of procedures followed in demolishing squatters' settlements in the Kathmandu Valley.

Nepal: Top court seeks details of squatters' settlement demolition from govt

More than 2,000 structures belonging to landless squatters were demolished by the Balendra Shah-led government in Kathmandu and hundreds of other settlements in different districts outside the capital city for beautification and environmental protection.

The move came under sharp criticism from various political parties, human rights groups and civil society leaders on humanitarian grounds.

A single bench of Justice Sunil Kumar Pokharel on Monday issued an order to the government to submit details in five points, according to Supreme Court officials.

The apex court sought the mandatory procedures and processes to be carried out under the Constitution's Right to Housing Act and the court's directive, as stated in the government's 100-point governance reform.

Similarly, the court also sought objective details regarding the rehabilitation, food supply and healthcare of senior citizens, patients and physically challenged people, as well as alternative provisions for children's education and the basic human rights status of those evacuees.

 
kathmandu government supreme court
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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