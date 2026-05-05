Kathmandu, Nepal's Supreme Court has ordered the government to submit the details of procedures followed in demolishing squatters' settlements in the Kathmandu Valley.

Nepal: Top court seeks details of squatters' settlement demolition from govt

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More than 2,000 structures belonging to landless squatters were demolished by the Balendra Shah-led government in Kathmandu and hundreds of other settlements in different districts outside the capital city for beautification and environmental protection.

The move came under sharp criticism from various political parties, human rights groups and civil society leaders on humanitarian grounds.

A single bench of Justice Sunil Kumar Pokharel on Monday issued an order to the government to submit details in five points, according to Supreme Court officials.

The apex court sought the mandatory procedures and processes to be carried out under the Constitution's Right to Housing Act and the court's directive, as stated in the government's 100-point governance reform.

Similarly, the court also sought objective details regarding the rehabilitation, food supply and healthcare of senior citizens, patients and physically challenged people, as well as alternative provisions for children's education and the basic human rights status of those evacuees.

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{{^usCountry}} The court has also asked the government to appear for discussions on a petition on Wednesday. It also ordered the Office of the Attorney General to submit a written response about the bases and reasons within 15 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court has also asked the government to appear for discussions on a petition on Wednesday. It also ordered the Office of the Attorney General to submit a written response about the bases and reasons within 15 days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The government has come under severe criticism from the opposition for not showing sensitivity and not giving adequate time for the landless squatters to remove their belongings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has come under severe criticism from the opposition for not showing sensitivity and not giving adequate time for the landless squatters to remove their belongings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government was also accused of mismanagement at holding centres and a lack of proper alternative arrangements for the affected people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government was also accused of mismanagement at holding centres and a lack of proper alternative arrangements for the affected people. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The authorities have also been criticised for not collecting the data of the actual landless settlers before the drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authorities have also been criticised for not collecting the data of the actual landless settlers before the drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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