Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

New Jersey: Small skydiving flight carrying 15 people goes off runway, at least 5 injured

AP |
Jul 03, 2025 05:20 AM IST

A Cessna 208B with 15 aboard went off the runway at Cross Keys Airport, New Jersey injuring at least five people.

At least five people were taken to a hospital when a small skydiving aircraft went off the end of a runway at an airport in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, (Pic used for representation)(Unsplash)
A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, (Pic used for representation)(Unsplash)

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. The administration is investigating.

Read | New Jersey plane crash: Here's what happened at Cross Keys airport; videos reveal details

Five people who were injured are expected to be transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said.

Members of the hospital's EMS and trauma department traveled to the crash site, she said. She wasn't able to provide the conditions of the injured.

A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving business located at the airport.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / New Jersey: Small skydiving flight carrying 15 people goes off runway, at least 5 injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On