New Jersey: Small skydiving flight carrying 15 people goes off runway, at least 5 injured

At least five people were taken to a hospital when a small skydiving aircraft went off the end of a runway at an airport in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities. A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys,

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. The administration is investigating.

Five people who were injured are expected to be transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said.

Members of the hospital's EMS and trauma department traveled to the crash site, she said. She wasn't able to provide the conditions of the injured.

