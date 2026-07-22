New Jersey tornado warnings: Visuals of Morris and Somerset counties amid fresh flash flood alerts; watch

Residents of all 21 New Jersey Counties were hit with warnings about potential tornadoes on Tuesday afternoon, as one alert after another hit their cellphones. The National Weather Service warning, which spanned all of New Jersey, also extended into parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Kentucky in the east coast, leading to a severe weather situation.

Representational. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But New Jersey was right at the eye of the storm. Nearly all residents of the state with a cellphone received a series of alerts this afternoon. But Morris County and Somerset County in NJ stood a special risk Monday with a high chance of a potential tornado touchdown.

The risk was further amplified as a flash flood warning was also issued for both counties, along with Bergen County. The NWS issued a flash flood alert for Dover, Lincoln Park, and Kinnelon in Morris County. Videos also emerged showing water levels rising in various streets of New Jersey.

Separate flash flood alerts were also issued for parts of New York, including New York City, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Visuals showed scary weather conditions in Morris County, with a high chance of a PDS tornado hitting the area. Residents have been asked to seek shelter immediately amid the major storm unfolding in the region.

Meanwhile, visuals also emerged from Morris County which showed the condition there at the moment as tornado warnings ring out everywhere.

Here's a photo from a user from Morristown, the county seat of Morris County from Tuesday afternoon. It shows a massive clould wall forming over the city, signaling potential tornadoes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here's another incredible video of the clouds of Morristown this afternoon shared by a resident on social media.

Also read: Trump threatens strike in Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, says the US is ‘not finished at all’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here's a photo from Morris County shared by a resident:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Forecast For Somerset And Morris County

Local news outlet My Central Jersey reported that around 2:57pm EDT, a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near Mendham, in southwestern Morris County. It was moving east at 25 mph. The warning for both counties were till 3:45pm EDT. Residents in the areas of Far Hills, Peapack-Gladstone, Morristown, and Madison were asked to take shelter.

Meanwhile, NJ Governor Mike Sherrill announced that all state offices will remain closed after 2:00pm EDT in New Jersey amid the weather conditions.

"Conditions can change quickly, so please monitor your local forecast and be prepared," the Governor wrote. "If a storm hits, head indoors immediately, avoid unnecessary travel, never drive through flooded waters, and stay away from downed power lines."