New Jersey weather radar: Flood, power outages hit NJ and New York amid NWS warnings

Severe thunderstorms swept through parts of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania on Friday, triggering flood warnings and widespread power outages, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly. Locals and storm chasers reported intense rainfall on social media, warning others about potential impacts. Several weather warnings were issued in New Jersey and New York on Friday(Unsplash)

With wind gusts reaching 60 mph and frequent lightning, the storms have disrupted communities across Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset, Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester counties, while adjacent New York areas brace for similar impacts. The NWS issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, highlighting the urgent need for residents to seek shelter as the weather system moves southeast.

The first warning, issued at 5:01 PM EDT, remains in effect until 5:30 PM EDT for Montgomery, central Bucks, and northeastern Chester counties.

Radar indicated a line of storms from Pipersville to Paoli, moving at 50 mph, with potential damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines reported in Norristown, Pottstown, Phoenixville, and Doylestown.

A second warning, active until 5:15 PM EDT, covers southeastern Hunterdon, northwestern Mercer, southwestern Somerset, and northeastern Bucks, with the storm over Flemington moving east at 40 mph, affecting Somerville, Ewing, and New Hope.

Flooding has already impacted low-lying areas, with underpasses and streets in urban zones like Lansdale and Bridgewater submerged.

“At 500 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pipersville to near Dublin to near Schwenksville to near West Norriton to Paoli to near Downingtown, moving southeast at 50 mph. The strongest winds should occur ahead of any rain,” the NWS press release stated.

According to Jersey Central Power & Light, over 7,015 residents were without power at the time of writing this story.

“A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island until 9 PM EDT,” the NWS said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.