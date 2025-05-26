New Orleans power outage: When will Entergy power be back? Latest update here

Over 75,000 customers are without power in New Orleans on Sunday, according to the latest update to Entergy's outage map. The map noted that currently, 75,365 customers are impacted by the outage. The issue started around 4:30 PM local time and impacts the Eastbank of New Orleans and parts of Metairie. Thousands in New Orleans were without power on Sunday(Unsplash)

An outage was also reported in St Bernard Parish with 2,918 customers without electricity.

Read More: Annabelle doll missing? Amid New Orleans theories, locals panic - ‘Where is it now'

When will power be restored in New Orleans?

Power is expected to be restored by 7 PM local time.

Here is an overview of customers affected by the New Orleans power outage

Orleans Parish

52, 186 customers without power

Jefferson Parish

17, 121 customers without power

St. Bernard Parish

2,918 customers without power

Plaquemines Parish

2, 820 customers without power

Entergy reportedly confirmed the reason behind the widespread outage, saying it is caused by a ‘load shed’.

Load shedding is a controlled power outage where the electricity supply is intentionally cut to specific areas to prevent grid overload. Utilities implement it when demand exceeds supply, rotating outages to maintain system stability. It’s common in regions with insufficient generation capacity or during peak usage.

Read More: Who is Sterling Williams? New Orleans jail employee who ‘willfully and maliciously’ facilitated 10 inmates escape

“According to Entergy, this is a load shed event as directed by MISO. That means it is intentional. The question is why?” Councilmember Joseph I. Giarrusso III wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Entergy New Orleans is currently subject to a load-shed order from MISO; approximately 52,000 customers are impacted. Our crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service, as soon as we are clear to do so. Estimated time of restoration is unclear at this time, pending further updates from MISO," an Entergy representative told WWLTV.