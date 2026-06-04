New World Screwworm: 5 things about flesh-eating fly as USDA flags possible case in South Texas

The US Department of Agriculture flagged a possible case of New World Screwworm or NWS in South Texas. The eggs of the New World Screwworm hatch into maggots that eat live tissue. (CDC)

“A case of NWS may have been detected in South Texas. The sample is now at USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, lowa for confirmatory testing. We will provide updates the moment results are available,” they said. “We have already activated personnel on the ground and are working with local partners,” the USDA added.

While there is no official confirmation yet, Reuters reported that the suspected screwworm case is ‘presumptive positive’ citing a USDA source. Oklahoma representative Frank Lucas was among the first to voice his concern.

“Screwworm potentially arriving to the United States is deeply concerning for our livestock ranchers across the nation and the health of our herd,” he said on X. Lucas added “It’s critical that @POTUS and @USDA use all the available resources at their disposal to ensure that our livestock remains unaffected and this threat to our farmers is eliminated.”

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Amid growing worries for farmers, here's all you need to know about the new world screwworm (NWS).

New World Screwworm: 5 things to know New World Screwworm (NWS) or Cochliomyia hominivorax is a type of parasitic fly that feeds on the tissue or flesh of warm-blooded animals and people. These flies are attracted to openings in the body and wounds. They often lay eggs in the nose, eyes, ears, and mouth. The eggs of NWS hatch into maggots that eat live tissue. This causes a worsening and often painful foul smelling wound, as per CDC. Symptoms can include seeing or feeling maggots move within a skin wound or sore. Painful wounds or sores that worsen in a few days, bleeding from open sores, and foul smell that was mentioned earlier. While prevention includes sleeping indoors and keeping open wounds clean and covered, one can also protect the skin by using EPA registered insect repellant, treating clothing and gear with products that have 0.5% permethrin, and wearing clothing that limits access to the body by NWS flies and biting insects. Treatment might require a medical expert to surgically remove each maggot, the CDC noted. How screwworm could impact cattle futures? Reuters reported that cattle futures have long been sensitive to the threats of the New World screwworm. As per the agency, market players believe that a screwworm infestation in the US could reduce the demand for beef from consumers who are nervous about the flesh eating pest.

However, it would be bullish in the long-term by reducing US cattle supply, the agency further noted.

(With Reuters inputs)