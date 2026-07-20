New York City explosion: Videos show smoke outside 26 Federal Plaza; what we know about suspect in FBI's custody

A large fire and smoke outside 26 Federal Plaza, a New York City building that houses multiple government offices, on Monday afternoon triggered panic. A suspect has been taken into custody, FBI's Kash Patel said.

A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer near barricades blocking a street following reports of falling debris at 235 East 42nd Street. (Representational) (Bloomberg)

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As videos of the fire and smoke from the explosion circulated, unverified information about the suspect in custody started circulating. As of now, the police have not identified the suspect. Patel said that the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident as possible terrorism.

"The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far," Patel said.

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Explosion Sparks Claims About Suspect

The arrest sparked reports that the suspect is allegedly an "anti-ICE activist." However, so far, no information has been released officially by the FBI on the suspect's motive. The claim seems to have originated with FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle saying that the suspect had an “ICE Off Our Streets” placard on his hands

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{{^usCountry}} The fact that 26 Federal Plaza, along with a lot of other government offices, also houses an immigration court, bolstered the claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fact that 26 Federal Plaza, along with a lot of other government offices, also houses an immigration court, bolstered the claim. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's a post by popular far-right content creator Eric Daugherty. "The suspect who set off an explosion and fire at the NYC federal building is reportedly an ANTI-ICE LEFTIST 'ACTIVIST,'" Daugherty wrote.

Barnacle called the attack "an anti-government attack on a federal facility" while Mamdani called it "deeply disturbing." No further details about the incident were released.

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Videos Show Smoke, Fire Outside NYC Building

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According to ABC7 News, the fire was started by the suspect using fireworks and a liquid. FBI officials cited in the ABC report said the suspect first poured the liquid inside the building and then ignited it with fireworks, sparking a massive fire outside the building.

Videos of the fire and the smoke were recorded from nearby buildings and pedestrians. Here are some of the videos.

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Here's another video recorded from a building on the other side of the street.

"I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody," NYC Mayor Mamdani wrote on X. "Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city -- and hold accountable any who threaten that."