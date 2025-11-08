Zohran Mamdani turning Trump Tower into homeless shelter? Truth behind viral claim

A viral claim is circulating on social media that New York City’s mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, plans to convert the Trump Tower into a homeless shelter. Some of the posts, which come from unverified accounts, have claimed the alleged plan is already underway. But, how much of it is true? Here's everything you need to know about the matter. New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.(Bloomberg)

How it started

The earliest post supporting this claim appeared in an October 22, 2025 post on Facebook.

The claim resurfaced on November 6, 2025, when an account on X posted the headline:

“Mamdani Plans To Convert Trump Tower into Homeless Shelter.”

A website calling itself Pamphlets then expanded the idea into a longer article, suggesting that an unnamed “ally” of Mamdani had leaked details of a new “Veterans’ Rebirth Compound.” The allegedly proposed initiative would combine housing, physical training, and political education for veterans.

However, Lead Stories noted that the piece did not actually state that Trump Tower was among the sites being considered. After the headline, the building is not mentioned again, and no quote is provided to substantiate the claim.

Are the claims true?

As per the Lead Stories report, city databases and reports from January to early November 2025, there is no indication that the Trump Tower was abandoned, listed as a “vacant or unsecured” property or was being evaluated for conversion into shelter housing.

The building remains operational, with active listings and a functioning management presence.

Also Read: Why Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani's big New York win has led to a ‘chill’ in Israel

What Mamdani actually said about the Trump Tower?

Mamdani’s campaign did not include plans to convert existing occupied residential or mixed-use buildings into shelters. His public comments referencing Trump Tower were unrelated. They addressed campaign messaging against former New York mayor, Andrew Cuomo.

The image used in the Pamphlets article also did not depict Trump Tower. It showed the Trump International Hotel, a different property, Lead Stories reported.

No policy document, official statement, or credible report indicates that Trump Tower will be converted into a shelter. The claim remains unverified and unsupported.

Also Read: Did Sabrina Carpenter trigger Zohran Mamdani's win? Viral claim explained after historic NYC mayoral election

FAQs

Is Zohran Mamdani planning to turn Trump Tower into a homeless shelter?

No. There is no confirmed plan or official statement supporting that claim.

Where did the Trump Tower rumor originate?

It circulated first on Facebook and resurfaced through posts and an article by a site called Pamphlets.

Did any credible news outlet report the story?

No. Major media outlets and Mamdani’s official pages do not mention any such plan.