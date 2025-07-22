Search
New York to make phone calls free in its state prisons

AP |
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 11:29 pm IST

New York will soon make phone calls free in its state prisons, officials said Tuesday.

The New York state corrections department said the cost of the policy is included in its operating budget.(Pixabay/Representative)

The state corrections department will begin to lift that charge starting Aug. 1, releasing a statement that said “improved family connection reduces tension and conflict inside facilities.”

"Understanding the value of family ties while in prison is crucial — not only for emotional support, but for improving an individual’s outcomes while incarcerated and when returning to society, thus reducing recidivism," said Daniel Martuscello, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

New York City jails have offered free phone calls since 2019. Connecticut was the first to implement the policy statewide and a handful of other states have since set up similar models.

The New York state corrections department said the cost of the policy is included in its operating budget.

