Newark airport accident: Video of United Airlines flight clipping light pole surfaces as FAA reacts; watch

A United Airlines flight met with an accident on Sunday afternoon after it struck a light pole during landing at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The United Flight 169 arrived at Newark Airport from Venice, Italy, around 2pm on Sunday.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

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A video of the moment the plane met with an accident surfaced as FAA released a statement providing details of the incident.

"While on approach to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, United Airlines Flight 169 struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 3. The Boeing 767 landed safely and was arriving from Venice, Italy."

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Here's the video of the moment when the flight struck the pole. The video was recorded by a bystander from a car near the airport.

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports, the United Airlines flight a bakery truck. A video from the dash camera on the bakery truck, which recorded the flight striking it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, the United Airlines flight a bakery truck. A video from the dash camera on the bakery truck, which recorded the flight striking it. {{/usCountry}}

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Reports indicate that the driver of the truck has been hospitalized with small cuts. Here's the video:

United Airlines said in a statement that the flight landed safely and there were no injuries to crew or passengers. United said that they are evaluating damages to the aircraft, but, so far, no details have been released.

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United Airlines also confirmed that there were 221 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) handled about 48–49 million passengers per year in recent seasons, making it one of the busiest airports in the US. In 2024, the airport processed roughly 48.9 million passengers annually, up slightly from 49.1 million in the record‑setting 2023 season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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