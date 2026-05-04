Newark airport accident: Video of United Airlines flight clipping light pole surfaces as FAA reacts; watch
United Flight 169 from Venice struck a light pole while landing at Newark on May 3. The Boeing 767 landed safely; FAA confirmed incident and a video surfaced.
A United Airlines flight met with an accident on Sunday afternoon after it struck a light pole during landing at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The United Flight 169 arrived at Newark Airport from Venice, Italy, around 2pm on Sunday.
A video of the moment the plane met with an accident surfaced as FAA released a statement providing details of the incident.
"While on approach to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, United Airlines Flight 169 struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 3. The Boeing 767 landed safely and was arriving from Venice, Italy."
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Here's the video of the moment when the flight struck the pole. The video was recorded by a bystander from a car near the airport.
According to reports, the United Airlines flight a bakery truck. A video from the dash camera on the bakery truck, which recorded the flight striking it.{{/usCountry}}
According to reports, the United Airlines flight a bakery truck. A video from the dash camera on the bakery truck, which recorded the flight striking it.{{/usCountry}}
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Reports indicate that the driver of the truck has been hospitalized with small cuts. Here's the video:
United Airlines said in a statement that the flight landed safely and there were no injuries to crew or passengers. United said that they are evaluating damages to the aircraft, but, so far, no details have been released.
United Airlines also confirmed that there were 221 passengers and 10 crew members on board.
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) handled about 48–49 million passengers per year in recent seasons, making it one of the busiest airports in the US. In 2024, the airport processed roughly 48.9 million passengers annually, up slightly from 49.1 million in the record‑setting 2023 season.