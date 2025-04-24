NFL Draft 2025 cheatsheet: Top 10 players by positions - QB, WR, RB, TE and more
A total of 257 picks will be chosen across 32 teams at the 2025 NFL Draft over three days (April 24 to 26). The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick in the Green Bay draft. To prepare you for the draft, here is a guide for the top 10 players at each position.
Top 10 players at each position at 2025 NFL Draft
Quarterback (QB)
1. Cam Ward (Miami) - Accurate, mobile, strong arm; thrives in high-pressure situations.
2. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) - Elite mechanics, 71.8% completion rate, but undersized and sack-prone.
3. Jalen Milroe (Alabama) - Dynamic dual-threat, inconsistent accuracy but high ceiling.
4. Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) - Quick release, good decision-making, lacks elite arm strength.
5. Tyler Shough (Louisville) - Experienced, accurate, injury concerns but ready to play.
6. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) - Pocket passer with good touch, limited mobility.
7. Carson Beck (Georgia) - Strong arm, inconsistent under pressure.
8. Quinn Ewers (Texas) - Talented but injury history and decision-making issues.
9. Kyle McCord (Syracuse) - Consistent, lacks elite traits.
10. Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) - Efficient, undersized, limited arm strength.
Running Back (RB)
1. Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) - Generational talent, 2,601 yards in 2024, explosive and versatile.
2. Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State) - Powerful, great after contact, reliable hands.
3. TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) - Explosive, shifty, ideal for modern offenses.
4. Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) - Workhorse back, great vision, pass-protection skills.
5. DJ Giddens (Kansas State) - Underrated, balanced runner with receiving upside.
6. Kaleb Johnson (Iowa) - Physical, north-south runner, limited receiving production.
7. Cam Skattebo (Arizona State) - Versatile, tough, may project as a rotational back.
8. Woody Marks (USC) - Reliable pass-catcher, lacks elite speed.
9. Damien Martinez (Miami) - Strong, consistent, limited top-end speed.
10. Jaydon Blue (Texas) - Elusive, lacks ideal size, but dynamic in space.
Wide Receiver (WR)
1. Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) - All-Pro potential, 6’5”, elite hands and athleticism.
2. Travis Hunter (Colorado) - Two-way star, elite WR skills, smooth route runner.
3. Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) - Dependable, fluid, projects as a strong No. 2.
4. Luther Burden III (Missouri) - Explosive after catch, dynamic playmaker.
5. Matthew Golden (Texas) - Reliable, natural hands, lacks elite traits.
6. Isaiah Bond (Texas) - Speedy, inconsistent production post-combine.
7. Jaylin Noel (Iowa State) - Underrated, quick, good route runner.
8. Xavier Restrepo (Miami) - Slot weapon, great hands, lacks size.
9. Barion Brown (Kentucky) - Deep threat, raw route runner.
10. Tai Felton (Maryland) - Productive, good size, needs polish.
Tight End (TE)
1. Tyler Warren (Penn State) - 104 catches in 2024, versatile, Wildcat QB option.
2. Mason Taylor (LSU) - High ceiling, reliable hands, good blocker.
3. Colston Loveland (Michigan) - Athletic, smooth mover, needs to add strength.
4. Luke Lachey (Iowa) - Strong blocker, good hands, injury concerns.
5. Mitchell Evans (Notre Dame) - Balanced, reliable, lacks elite speed.
6. Elijah Arroyo (Miami) - Athletic, high upside, underutilized in college.
7. Jake Briningstool (Clemson) - Good receiver, needs to improve blocking.
8. Gunnar Helm (Texas) - Solid all-around, lacks elite traits.
9. Terrance Ferguson (Oregon) - Good hands, inconsistent production.
10. Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green) - Productive, smaller frame, slot-like role.
Offensive Tackle (OT)
1. Armand Membou (Missouri) - Upside like Jason Peters, athletic, powerful.
2. Will Campbell (LSU) - Tough, versatile, slightly short arms.
3. Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) - Athletic, great pass protector, high floor.
4. Josh Simmons (Ohio State) - Strong bookend, good in pass pro.
5. Cameron Williams (Texas) - Massive frame, high potential, raw.
6. Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota) - Powerful run blocker, projects to RT.
7. Wyatt Milum (West Virginia) - Athletic, versatile, Day 2 value.
8. Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon) - Good size, needs to improve leverage.
9. Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona) - Strong, needs technical refinement.
10. Blake Miller (Clemson) - Solid, lacks elite athleticism.
Interior Offensive Line (IOL)
1. Tyler Booker (Alabama) - Powerful guard, 34½” arms, leadership like Will Anderson Jr.
2. Donovan Jackson (Ohio State) - Athletic, strong base, Day 2 value.
3. Grey Zabel (North Dakota State) - Versatile, dominated Senior Bowl at center.
4. Tate Ratledge (Georgia) - Brawling guard, good in run game.
5. Wyatt Milum (West Virginia) - Can play guard or tackle, athletic.
6. Clay Webb (Jacksonville State) - Strong center, good leverage.
7. Parker Brailsford (Alabama) - Quick, undersized, fits zone schemes.
8. Dylan Fairchild (Georgia) - Tough, limited athleticism.
9. Jaeden Roberts (Alabama) - Powerful, needs polish.
10. Trevor Keegan (Michigan) - Steady, lacks elite traits.
Edge Rusher (EDGE)
1. Abdul Carter (Penn State) - Explosive, All-Pro potential, great bend.
2. Mike Green (Marshall) - High ceiling, explosive pass rusher.
3. James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) - Athletic, needs consistency.
4. Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) - High motor, versatile.
5. Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) - Physical, two-way value.
6. Mykel Williams (Georgia) - Impressive size, raw but high upside.
7. Jordan Burch (Oregon) - 8.5 sacks in 2024, inconsistent effort.
8. Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) - Strong run defender, good pass rush.
9. Kyle Kennard (South Carolina) - Underrated, strong hands.
10. J.T. Tuimoloau (Ohio State) - High floor, great run defender.
Interior Defensive Line (IDL)
1. Mason Graham (Michigan) - Relentless, high floor, 3-technique star.
2. Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) - 6.5 sacks in 2024, former No. 1 recruit.
3. Kenneth Grant (Michigan) - Powerful, disruptive, unique size.
4. Tyleik Williams (Ohio State) - 334 lbs, elite run stopper, injury concerns.
5. Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati) - Quick, great leverage, lacks elite length.
6. Deone Walker (Kentucky) - Massive, good anchor, limited pass rush.
7. Derrick Harmon (Oregon) - Strong, consistent, lacks elite burst.
8. Rylie Mills (Notre Dame) - Versatile, good motor.
9. T.J. Sanders (South Carolina) - Athletic, needs more production.
10. Alfred Collins (Texas) - Strong run defender, limited pass rush.
Linebacker (LB)
1. Jalon Walker (Georgia) - Versatile, great in coverage and rush.
2. Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon) - Instinctive, good coverage skills.
3. Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma) - Tough, high motor, limited athleticism.
4. Jay Higgins (Iowa) - Tackling machine, scheme-specific.
5. Carson Schwesinger (UCLA) - 90 solo tackles in 2024, Butkus finalist.
6. Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) - Athletic, good in space.
7. Barrett Carter (Clemson) - Undersized, great instincts.
8. Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia) - Physical, injury concerns.
9. Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss) - Balanced, needs polish.
10. Lander Barton (Utah) - Smart, limited speed.
Cornerback (CB)
1. Travis Hunter (Colorado) - Elite ball skills, lockdown potential.
2. Will Johnson (Michigan) - Instinctive, great frame, quality perimeter defender.
3. Shavon Revel Jr. (East Carolina) - Shutdown corner, great length.
4. Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky) - Athletic, good in man coverage.
5. Jahdae Barron (Texas) - Versatile, great instincts.
6. Darien Porter (Iowa State) - Underrated, good length.
7. Trey Amos (Ole Miss) - Physical, good in press coverage.
8. Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech) - Young, high upside, inconsistent.
9. Denzel Burke (Ohio State) - Experienced, needs to refine technique.
10. Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame) - Smooth, injury concerns.
Safety (S)
1. Malaki Starks (Georgia) - Future starter, great range, lacks star power.
2. Kevin Winston Jr. (Penn State) - Tackling machine, ACL injury concerns.
3. Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) - Ball hawk, good instincts.
4. Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina) - Massive, ideal strong safety or big nickel.
5. Andrew Mukuba (Texas) - Athletic, good in coverage.
6. Keon Sabb (Alabama) - Versatile, needs to improve tackling.
7. Rod Moore (Michigan) - Smart, limited athleticism.
8. Sonny Styles (Ohio State) - Physical, best near the line of scrimmage.
9. Hunter Wohler (Wisconsin) - Reliable, lacks elite speed.
10. Kamren Kinchens (Miami) - Instinctive, inconsistent in deep coverage.