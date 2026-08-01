Nicki Minaj has reiterated her long-standing criticism of Anthony Fauci after his controversial testimony before a U.S. Senate committee.

Nicki Minaj criticized Anthony Fauci following his Senate testimony, blaming him for pandemic suffering. (AP)

In an extensive post on X, the rapper held the former federal infectious-disease official responsible for the extensive suffering experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and envisioned a future where he might lose his ability to communicate and depend on a feeding tube.

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The remarks come days following Fauci's repeated assertion of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during his testimony under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Nick Minaj rips Anthony Fauci

In her tirade against Fauci, the rapper said on July 31, “Feeding tubes will be his portion.”

She forecasted that Fauci would become unable to speak, asserting that it would only be at that point that he would truly understand what she referred to as the shared anguish of those impacted by the pandemic.

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{{^usCountry}} Minaj explicitly mentioned newborns, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals suffering from long-term health issues. She contended that the pandemic undermined public trust in government and enabled unscrupulous individuals to exploit taxpayers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minaj explicitly mentioned newborns, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals suffering from long-term health issues. She contended that the pandemic undermined public trust in government and enabled unscrupulous individuals to exploit taxpayers. {{/usCountry}}

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Accompanying her post was an apparent AI-generated image showing Fauci writing in a diary. This image alluded to over 1,000 pages of his journal entries from the pandemic period that Senator Rand Paul disclosed prior to the hearing.

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Fauci testifies before committee led by Republicans

On July 29, Fauci testified before the committee led by Republicans after being subpoenaed by Paul to address inquiries regarding the federal response to the pandemic, the origins of COVID-19, and research financed by the National Institutes of Health. He refused to respond over 100 times, consistently invoking the Fifth Amendment.

During his opening statement, Fauci accused Paul of possessing an "evident fixation" on prosecuting him, saying that the hearing seemed orchestrated to gather testimony that could be used against him. "The only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, 'behind bars,'" Fauci stated.

Here's what Fauci's lawyer said

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David Schertler, the attorney representing him, labeled the proceedings as politically driven and asserted that the allegations against Fauci are untrue. Democratic senators echoed this sentiment, describing the hearing as a scheme to trap him, whereas Republicans charged Fauci with deceiving both Congress and the public.

In September 2021, Minaj and Fauci were publicly associated when she recounted an unverified tale about her cousin's friend from Trinidad. She alleged that the person experienced swollen testicles and impotence following the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine, which led his fiancée to call off their wedding.