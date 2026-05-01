Nicole Saphier family: Who is her husband Paul Saphier, how many kids does she have? What we know

US President Donald Trump recently named Dr Nicole B Saphier as his nominee for the next Surgeon General, bringing attention to her personal life alongside her medical career.

Saphier has spoken openly about becoming a mother at a young age. (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center)

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In a Truth Social post, Trump called her a “STAR physician”, mentioning her work in cancer care and early detection. According to CNN, she is his third nominee for the role after an earlier pick failed to move forward.

Who is her husband Paul Saphier?

Saphier is married to Dr Paul Saphier, a brain and spine neurosurgeon, as reported by Jewish Journal. The couple, both from medical backgrounds, have built their careers in the United States while maintaining a relatively private family life.

Despite her public profile as a radiologist and media contributor, Saphier has shared limited details about her husband in public appearances.

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How many children does she have?

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{{^usCountry}} Saphier is a mother of three sons, according to Jewish Journal. While she has largely kept her children out of the spotlight, one of her sons, Hudson, has been publicly identified through a Fox News feature, where he appeared alongside her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saphier is a mother of three sons, according to Jewish Journal. While she has largely kept her children out of the spotlight, one of her sons, Hudson, has been publicly identified through a Fox News feature, where he appeared alongside her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The names of her other children have not been consistently confirmed by major news outlets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The names of her other children have not been consistently confirmed by major news outlets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saphier has spoken openly about becoming a mother at a young age. She was 17 when she discovered she was pregnant, facing criticism from those who believed it would derail her plans to pursue medicine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saphier has spoken openly about becoming a mother at a young age. She was 17 when she discovered she was pregnant, facing criticism from those who believed it would derail her plans to pursue medicine. {{/usCountry}}

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She went on to defy those expectations, completing her education and building a career in radiology.

Now an associate professor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medical College, Saphier has balanced her career with raising her children. She has often described motherhood as central to her journey, even reflecting on it in her book Love, Mom: Inspiring Stories Celebrating Motherhood.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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