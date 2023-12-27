Nikki Haley as Trump's VP pick? Why Donald Trump Jr. will ensure it never happens

Donald Trump Jr. has said that he would not have his father selecthis former UN ambassador as vice president, referring to Nikki Haley. “I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling in an interview. Donald Trump Jr. has said that he would not have his father select his former UN ambassador as a running mate, referring to Nikki Haley (Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg, REUTERS/Christopher Reistroffer/File Photo)

“Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, DC. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control— no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence,” he added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to a recent American Research Group survey, Haley has been doing significantly well in 2024 GOP primary polling. In fact, she came within four points of Trump.

Haley served as Trump’s US ambassador to the UN from 2017 to 2018. While she did great in the polls, some rumours claimed she could be his vice president. Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) suggested the same. In fact, Trump has even asked some people to share their thoughts on Haley serving as vice president.

Haley, however, refused these claims. “I don’t run for second,” she reportedly said, blasting Trump, saying that “chaos and drama” follow him.

Taking note of Haley’s rise in polls, Trump Jr. said, “Ron DeSantis has proven that he doesn’t have what it takes to be on that stage. He’s embarrassed himself that way. She is now the preferred candidate.”

Not just Trump Jr., in the past, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has also expressed her dismay. “MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump’s next administration. She represents the neocon establishment America last wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with. Also, she lied and said she would not run against Trump,” Greene wrote on X earlier in December.