Nikki Haley breaks silence after Trump removes her from new cabinet

Days after securing victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump announced that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not be part of his administration. In response, Haley has offered her heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected president, showing no signs of resentment over the exclusion. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley makes a speech at the annual Ketagalan Forum in Taipei, Taiwan August 21, 2024.(REUTERS)

Nikki Haley responds to Trump's comment on cabinet

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday and wrote, “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation.” He added, "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

Haley had previously served as the US ambassador to UN had ran against Trump in the Republican primary earlier this year.

Responding to this, Haley said, “I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations.” In a post on X, she wished the 47th president all the best, saying, “I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years.”

Trump and Nikki Haley's tumultuous history

According to Fox News, last week, Haley, who has remained a vocal Trump critic despite endorsing him for the 2024 presidential run, wrote an op-ed in support of his campaign for the Wall Street Journal.

"I don't agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time," Haley wrote. "But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call."

Meanwhile, the US media outlet said that Pompeo, who served as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency under Trump while not one of Trump's most vocal supporters, has also expressed support for the president-elect in the past. He had in a open letter with over 400 signatories endorsed Trump for president.

Trump secured a second term in the White House after winning the US presidential election on November 5 against Vice President Kamala Harris, marking a significant comeback following his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Earlier this week, Trump named Susie Wiles to be his White House's chief of staff. Wiles was the campaign manager in Trump's 2024 bid to the White House.

In a statement he said that the 2025 presidential inauguration will be co-chaired by real estate investor and campaign donor Steve Witkoff and former Senator Kelly Loeffler.

"On Election Night, we made history and I have the extraordinary honour of having been elected the 47th President of the United States thanks to tens millions of hardworking Americans across the nation who supported our America First agenda," he said.

"The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honour this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation," he added.

Trump said the committee would be a kick-off to his administration.

"This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again. Together, we will celebrate this moment, steeped on history and tradition, and then get to work to achieve the most incredible future for our people, restoring strength, success, and common sense to the Oval Office," he said.

The inauguration is organized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) and will include events such as the swearing-in ceremony, inaugural address, and the pass in review. Inauguration Day occurs every four years on January 20 (or January 21 if January 20 falls on a Sunday) at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC. (ANI)