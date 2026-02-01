Nipah virus update: Expert warns that potential outbreak poses ‘real risk’ to US, CDC on alert

Countries across Asia, and health officials in the US, are monitoring measures after India confirmed two human cases of Nipah virus. Both nurses, in West Bengal, are under surveillance, and their condition has improved, health officials confirmed this week. They have tested negative for the contagion. Airport health authorities wearing protective masks monitor passengers from international flights (via REUTERS)

The male nurse was discharged from the hospital. "The female nurse has also tested negative, but she is still under treatment at the hospital. She has been taken off ventilator support and is being kept under observation. Her condition has improved significantly, but she is still not out of danger," an official told PTI. Nearly 200 people who had contact with the confirmed cases are under observation.

After the infections were confirmed, several countries in Southeast Asia, including Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal, and the Philippines, announced measures like thermal scanners, travel history checks, and health declarations.

Experts warn against risk to the US Although Nipah has never been detected in the US, infectious disease specialists say the situation warrants attention. Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, a Texas-based expert who formerly worked with the World Health Organization, told the Daily Mail the possibility of a Nipah outbreak is ‘absolutely’ something the CDC should be 'closely monitoring'.

She added: “Nipah virus is a high-consequence pathogen, and even small, apparently contained outbreaks warrant careful surveillance, information sharing, and preparedness. Outbreaks like this also underscore the importance of strong relationships with global partners, particularly the WHO, [which] plays a central role in coordinating outbreak response and sharing timely, on-the-ground information.”

A CDC spokesperson told The Daily Mail that it is in ‘close contact’ with authorities in India. “CDC is monitoring the situation and stands ready to assist as needed.”