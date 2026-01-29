Trump admin's latest alert on Nipah virus after India, Pakistan and China take action; ‘ready to assist’

The Trump administration this week sent out an alert about the Nipah virus after two cases were confirmed in West Bengal, India. In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that it is monitoring the situation and is ready for COVID-like quarantines. President Donald Trump speaks during the launch of a program known as Trump Accounts (AP)

This comes after Indian authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that two individuals, both 25-year-old nurses, working at a private hospital in Barasat, were battling the Nipah virus. The two were placed in isolation in early January.

India gives update Indian authorities on Tuesday said that they had contained a Nipah virus outbreak after the two cases were confirmed in West Bengal. The Health Ministry noted that all identified contacts had been quarantined and tested. The ministry did not release details about the patients but said 196 contacts had been traced and all tested negative.

“The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place,” the ministry said.

“India has demonstrated its capacity to manage Nipah outbreaks during previous events and recommended public health measures are being implemented jointly by national and state health teams. At this time, there is no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission,” the WHO noted.

Pakistan and China take action Meanwhile, China and Pakistan, among other Asian countries, have started screening of travellers arriving on flights from areas where the Nipah virus outbreak has been reported.

The Chinese National Disease Control and Prevention Administration on Tuesday said no cases of Nipah virus have been detected in China.

Pakistan has also ordered enhanced screening of people for signs of Nipah virus. The other Asian countries, which have taken similar steps, are: Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

CDC issues statement In a brief statement, CDC officials told the Daily Mail they were in 'close contact' with authorities on the ground.

“CDC is monitoring the situation and stands ready to assist as needed,” a spokesperson stated.

What is the Nipah virus

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus transmitted from fruit bats to humans, often via contaminated date palm sap or direct contact with infected pigs or people. It causes severe encephalitis and respiratory illness. No vaccine or specific treatment exists.

WHO's key health messages Reducing bat-to-human transmission by preventing bats from accessing date palm sap, boiling freshly collected sap, washing and peeling fruits thoroughly, discarding fruits with signs of bat bites, and avoiding areas where bats roost.

Reducing animal-to-human transmission by wearing protective clothing and gloves when handling sick animals or during slaughtering and culling.

Reducing human-to-human transmission by avoiding unprotected close contact with infected individuals and practicing regular hand hygiene.

Strengthening infection control in health-care settings, including adequate ventilation, risk assessment, and the use of appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for suspected or confirmed cases.