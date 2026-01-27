Nipah outbreak to Trump-Greenland tensions: What 'Doomsday Clock's' new timeline means

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, an advocacy group of scientists, set the timeline of their iconic 'Doomsday Clock' to '85 seconds to midnight,' indicating that the world is closer to a catastrophe than ever. The Doomsday Clock of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, set at 85 seconds to midnight. (AP)

The new timeline, for which the world was eagerly waiting, was announced at a press conference by the group at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington DC on Friday. The 'Doomsday Clock' was established in the post-Cold War era to predict how close humanity is to total destruction. Last year, the clock was set at '87 seconds to midnight' - meaning, we have moved two seconds closer in the new timeline.

In the presser, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited a host of reasons why the clock has moved forward by two seconds. They linked the verdict to risks of nuclear war, potential misuse of biotechnology, climate catastrophe, and the increasing, unrestricted use of artificial intelligence.

The announcement sparked an interest in the causes that may lead to a potential catastrophe this year. Let's take a look at some of the concerning developments in 2026.

Concerning Updates Push Doomsday Clock Closer To Catastrophe Trump Greenland tensions: US–Europe strains persist over Trump’s bid to secure Greenland, sparking criticism from NATO allies and shifting Arctic geopolitics. The recently proposed 'Greenland Deal,' however, has somewhat thawed tensions.

Nipah Virus outbreak: Multiple Nipah virus cases confirmed in India, prompting health alerts and airport screenings amid containment efforts.

Iran-US nuclear tensions: Following violent Iranian protest crackdowns, Trump threatens action vs Iran’s nuclear program; Tehran has warned of forceful retaliation, sparking speculation of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Venezuela update: The recent US military intervention in Venezuela saw President Nicolás Maduro captured, drawing global criticism. It has sparked a serious regional crisis in Latin America.

2026 could be the warmest year: Climate catastrophe concerns have also risen, with predictions that 2026 is likely to be among the warmest years on record. Temperatures will remain high and long-term warming trends will persist, per a recent report by Canada's Climate Data.