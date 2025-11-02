Nicki Minaj has reacted to Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about Christianity in Nigeria “facing an existential crisis.” Trump condemned the killings of Christians in Nigeria and blamed “radical Islamists” for the “mass slaughter.” ‘No group should ever be…’: What Nicki Minaj said after Trump's post on Nigeria facing ‘existential crisis’(REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo, @NICKIMINAJ/X)

Minaj thanked Trump for taking the matter seriously and addressing it. “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God,” Minaj wrote on X. “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

“Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer,” she added.

What did Donald Trump say?

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!”

He added, “I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!”

Trump wrote in another post that if the Nigerian government “continues to allow the killing of Christians,” America will stop all “aid and assistance” to the country. “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, “guns-a-blazing,” to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote.

He added, “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”