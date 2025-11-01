JD Vance's big clarification amid row over Christianity remark on wife: 'Usha encouraged me...'

A question, an answer and a big backlash- US Vice President JD Vance is at the centre of a big controversy following his remarks on wife Usha Vance. It all started with him expressing willingness to one day see his Hindu wife embrace Christianity, words that many took as a big admission: "Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that." US Vice President JD Vance (R) and US Second Lady Usha Vance(AFP/File)

A video of his remarks quickly went viral on social media, also garnering attention in India. Amid backlash over his willingness to see his wife one day become a Christian, JD Vance issued a big clarification, stating that she had "no plans to convert".

Even as he shared that his wife didn't plan on embracing Christianity, he reiterated that he hopes for her to “one day see things as I do”. “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife,” Vance wrote.

The American Vice President also said that it was Usha who encouraged him to reconnect with the Christian faith again. This was also revealed by Usha Vance months ago when she shared that her husband wasn't a Catholic when the two met in Yale University.

“My Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife--as I said at the TPUSA--is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago,” Vance wrote in a tweet, which was made in response to a now-deleted post that the VP said reflected “anti-Christian bigotry”.

JD Vance raked up a storm with remarks on his interfaith marriage that he made during an event organised by Turning Point USA, found by slain pro-right activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk's widow Erika was also present at the event.

Defending the statements, Vance said they were made in response to a question and that he didn't plan on avoiding giving an answer. He was taking questions from students at the University of Mississippi at the event.

"Now most Sundays Usha will come with me to church," Vance had said, adding: “As I've told her and I've said publicly, and I’ll say now in front to 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way”.

Notably, the question that triggered this answer was asked by a woman believed to be of Indian origin. She had asked Vance how he and Usha were bringing up their three kids in an inter-racial, and inter-religious household.

In his answer, Vance had also disclosed that he and Usha had decided to raise their three children Christian, and that they even attend a Christian school.