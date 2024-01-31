No more money for ‘whiny snowflakes’ - Billionaire Ken Griffin halts Harvard donations

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, a major Harvard donor, has decided to halt his over $500 million in contributions to the university. He attributes this decision to his frustration with elite schools, including Harvard, claiming they produce who are “just caught up in the rhetoric of oppressor and oppressee and… just like whiny snowflakes.” FILE PHOTO: Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, speaks at the panel discussion "Financial Regulatory Reform: How Does It Help, How Does It Hurt?" at the 2011 The Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California , May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo(REUTERS)

Growing trend among donors

Griffin joins a growing list of donors, including Leslie Wexner and Len Blavatnik, who have decided to stop funding Harvard and other top schools. This donor backlash raises questions about the influence wealthy individuals have over educational institutions.

Expressing frustration at a Miami conference

At a conference in Miami, Griffin expressed deep frustration with the current state of American universities. He particularly criticized the testimony before Congress by the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn, calling it disastrous.

Griffin's Harvard financial breakup

Griffin stated, “Until Harvard makes it very clear that they’re going to resume their role as educators of young American men and women to be leaders, to be problem solvers, to take on difficult issues, I am not interested in supporting the institution.”

Concerns about DEI Policies

Griffin, with a fortune estimated at $37 billion, expresses significant concern about the direction of elite schools and their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. He questions whether these institutions will return to their roots of educating future leaders or remain entangled in DEI agendas.

“Will America’s elite universities get back to the roots of educating American children — young adults — to be the future leaders of our country or are they going to maintain being lost in the wilderness of microaggressions and a DEI agenda that has no real endgame,” Griffin added.

DEI policies have become a flashpoint in major universities and the business world, with Griffin suggesting they may have gone too far. He raises the question of whether these policies are steering elite schools away from their primary educational mission.

Selective hiring stance

Griffin emphasises that he won't hire students who signed an anti-Israel statement issued by Harvard organisations. However, he stresses the importance of not generalising all students associated with such groups, cautioning against painting them all with the same brush.

Impact on Harvard donations

Other significant Harvard donors, like Leslie Wexner and Len Blavatnik, have also halted their donations. This collective move prompts reflection on the evolving relationship between wealthy contributors and prestigious educational institutions.