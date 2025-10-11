‘No Name Given’: NYC under fire for Indian immigrant's license weeks after Harjinder Singh case

New York City has come under fire from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after it came to light that a commercial driver's license (CDL) had been granted there to one ‘Anmol No Name Given’ – an illegal alien from India. In Anmol's case, on September 23, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol encountered him during a routine inspection at a truck scale on the I-40.(DHS)

The DHS on October 10 announced the arrest of ‘Anmol Anmol’ who was given the CDL under ‘No Name Given’. “Want to know how CORRUPT sanctuary New York City is?,” the DHS wrote on X.

The news was shared on the social media platform as well and has caused considerable outrage. “A guy literally got a Commercial Driver’s License under the name 'No Name Given.' That’s not just any license. It's clearance to drive 40-ton semis, fuel tankers, and even school buses. If our system lets someone with no legal status slip through to that level, that's a national security failure,” one person said.

"How can a driver's license be issued to "No Name Given"??? This is why you want government involved in running as little as possible. It can't even do well with the basics—whether due to design or incompetence," another commented. Yet another person remarked “New York and California need to be sued by our government for this.”

This comes after the accident in Florida in August, when Harjinder Singh – also an illegal alien – ended up crashing his truck into a minivan, killing three people.

In Anmol's case, on September 23, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol encountered him during a routine inspection at a truck scale on the I-40. ICE carried out record checks, which showed Anmol was an illegal alien from India, at which time, they arrested him and placed him in removal proceedings, the DHS report stated. He entered the US illegally in 2023, and the Biden administration had released him into the country, the agency added.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin on Anmol's case

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement on Anmol's arrest, saying “Allowing illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver’s licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety. Thanks to the successful 287g partnership of ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Anmol Anmol is no longer posing a threat to drivers.”

Slamming New York, she said, “New York is not only failing to check if applicants applying to drive 18-wheelers are U.S. citizens but even failing to obtain the full legal names of individuals they are issuing commercial drivers’ licenses to. DHS is working with our state and local partners to get illegal alien truck drivers who often don’t know basic traffic laws off our highways.”