‘Clublix’: Florida supermarket goes viral for allowing shoppers to drink alcohol

A grocery store in Wellington, Florida, is turning the weekly food run into a full-blown social event. The Publix Supermarket, affectionately dubbed ‘Clublix’ by locals, has gone viral for offering a bar inside the store where customers can sip on craft beer, mimosas, or even smoothies while browsing the aisles. Publix Pours is an initiative that lets shoppers sip on wine or craft beers during their grocery run(X)

Located at the Courtyard Shops in Wellington, the store’s Publix Pours section serves up a variety of beverages, from coffee and wine to acai bowls, giving customers a reason to linger a little longer. Store manager Joe Seguine told Fox News that they have got nothing but praise for the store’s moniker and noted that the unique setup has fostered a sense of community among both customers and employees.

Residents on Publix’s services

The concept has become popular with parents who see it as a more relaxed way to run errands. Seguine said, “You have got the moms coming in for happy hour and the dads want to go grocery shopping a lot more now because they can watch the game or enjoy a beer.”

Sarah Sayre, one of the Wellington residents, said the location has become a regular stop for the whole family. Speaking to Fox News Digital, she admitted she and her family are at the store at least once or twice a week.

The store also offers fresh pizza, burritos with unlimited guacamole, and gourmet popcorn in flavors like caramel, dill pickle, and Oreo, making it more like a food festival than a supermarket.

A viral hit on social media

Influencers on Instagram and TikTok are a major reason behind Clublix becoming the talk of the town. Miami's food influencer, Kevin Escalera, said he was so curious about it that he drove more than 70 miles to view the outlet.

He remarked, “the Publix Pours section was very nice and fu, it’s a nice way to connect.” Escalera called the burrito “the food of a college dormitory.” He considered the pizza and popcorn to be good and capable of winning over the audience for the drive.

‘Publix Pours’ flourish throughout Florida

Maria Brous, the director of communication at Publix, told Fox News Digital that the shopping chain aims to incorporate the Pours concept in other stores as a part of its new strategy to make shopping more fun and less bothersome.

“Time is a luxury these days, and when you can in one visit purchase a main course or take out and also for the whole family without being concerned about the long trips,” Brous remarked.

On the other hand, the store's sip-and-shop practice is under scrutiny again after Florida legalized open carry of firearms recently, as per Miami News. A few employees at three Publix Pours stores- Wellington, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton- disclosed that open carry is allowed now, sparking worries about alcohol and firearms implying things in the same area.

