Florida State’s Ethan Pritchard shot in Havana, undergoes surgery; FSU Football issues update

Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was hospitalised after being shot late Sunday night in Havana, where he was visiting his family. A source close to FSU confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat that the player underwent surgery last night after being admitted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was hospitalized after being shot while visiting family in Havana.

FSU football updates on Pritchard's health

FSU football issued a statement on Monday morning providing updates on Pritchard's health after he was shot and hospitalised. According to the statement, the player is in “critical but stable” condition and is currently in the intensive care unit.

The statement read, "Ethan Pritchard is in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound last night while visiting family in Havana, Florida."

It further read, “The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time.”

The precise details of his injury remain unclear as of Monday morning.

Pritchard's case under investigation

The news of Pritchard being shot was first confirmed by the Orlando Sentinel after it was reported by Warchant and Noles247. FSU football Director of Recruiting Devin Rispress shared a social media post on Monday asking people to play for the football player.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Gadsden County Sheriff's Office PIO Captain Anglie Holmes said that misinformation about a potential suspect is spreading online. She added that the Sheriff's office is scanning the area for suspects, leads, and witnesses after Pritchard was discovered shot inside a vehicle. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently leading the investigation into the shooting incident involving Pritchard.