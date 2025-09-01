Piotr Szczerek breaks silence over US Open hat-snatching row, admits ‘serious mistake’

Piotr Szczerek has issued an apology to the child at at the heart of the US Open hat-snatching scandal, stating that he had returned the cap to the young boy. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek became the target of a massive online outrage after a video from US Open garnered attention of netizens.

Szczerek, the CEO of the Polish paving company Drogbruk, was seen on camera grabbing a hat that was thrown to a youngster by Kamil Majchrzak, a Polish tennis player who had just upset Karen Khachanov of Russia in the competition's second round.

Szczerek became the target of a massive online outrage after the video garnered attention of netizens.

Piotr Szczerek full apology here

The billionaire said, “I made a serious mistake,” in a statement that was initially posted in Polish on his social media page.

"In the emotions, in the crowd's joy after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was handing the cap in my direction–for my sons, who had earlier asked for autographs. This false assumption made me reach out instinctively.

“Today I know that what I did looked like deliberately taking a keepsake from a child,” he continued.

Piotr Szczerek admits to hurt young boy

Stressing that it was not his intention, he said, “But it doesn't change the fact that I hurt the boy and let the fans down. The cap has been given back to the boy, and I apologize to the family.”

“I hope that I have at least partially repaired the harm caused.”

Drogbruk's Google rating drops after hat-snacthing incident

Drogbruk was the focus of a barrage of unfavorable internet criticism following the identification of Szczerek as the man in the viral video.

Google evaluations for the paving contractor now only have a 1.4-star rating, with the majority of the one-star ratings include remarks regarding the hat-snatching video.

According to a note posted on the firm's page by review website Trustpilot, it is “currently closed for new reviews due to media attention.”

A painful but necessary lesson, says Szczerek

Szczerek further stated in his statement that he and his spouse had "been involved in helping children and young athletes, but this situation has shown me that a single moment of inattention can undo years of work and support."

He described the row as “painful but necessary lesson in humility”. “That is why I will be even more actively involved in initiatives supporting children and youth and in efforts against violence and hate.”

“I believe that only through actions can I regain the lost trust. Once again, I apologize to everyone I let down,” he added.