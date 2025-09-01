Did Piotr Szczerek mock young US Open fan after hat snatching incident? Truth behind viral statement

Polish millionaire and Drogbruk CEO Piotr Szczerek is facing backlash on social media after a video of him snatching a hat that tennis star Kamil Majchrzak appeared to be handing to a boy named Brock surfaced earlier this week. Now, X users are sharing what they claim a statement from Szczerek. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was caught swiping an autographed hat from a child at the US Open.(X)

Majchrzak beat Karen Khachanov at the US Open on Thursday. The Polish player could be seen greeting his fans after the match. However, as he was handing a hat to a young child, a man, identified as Piotr Szczerek, appeared to snatch it out of no where.

“Obviously it was some kind of confusion,” the tennis pro said. According to The New York Post, he further added that Szczerek sponsors his tennis federation in Poland.

Piotr Szczerek's alleged statement

Social media users alleged that Szczerek posted a statement on Gowork.

“The recent incident at the tennis match has caused a disproportionate online uproar. It’s all about the famous hat, of course. Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served. I understand that some people might not like it, but please, let’s not make a global scandal out of the hat. It’s just a hat. If you were faster, you would have it. Regarding online hate, I remind you that insulting a public figure is subject to legal liability. All offensive comments, slander, and insinuations will be analysed for the possibility of taking the matter to court. In the end, chin up, hats off, less venom, more sportsmanship," it read.

Another version of the statement also surfaced.

“Yes, I took the hat. Yes, I did it quickly. Life is first come, first served. Let’s not turn this into a global scandal. It’s just a hat.”

Here's the truth

Szczerek has apparently deleted/archived his social media accounts. He has not officially addressed the scandal. His company, Drogbruk, has also not issued a formal statement yet.

Hence, HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the viral statement. This story will be updated when an official statement is issued. Drogbruk was founded in 1999 by Piotr Szczerek and his wife.